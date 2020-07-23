As Dubai’s restrictions continue to be eas and the city’s hospitality scene comes back to life, Hanami, the city’s newest Japanese restaurant and bar, has officially reopened, at Andaz Dubai The Palm.
Perched on the 15th floor of Andaz Dubai The Palm, a concept by Hyatt, Hanami is an Instagrammer’s dream venue, with 360-degree views of its surroundings, including views of the Burj Al Arab, city skyline and coastline on one side, along with a bird’s-eye views of the Palm on the other. While tables are placed two metres apart for social distancing, everyone dining in the restaurant has the unique chance to enjoy the views, because of the panoramic windows.
Diners can look forward to sharing-style street-food dishes and an inspired beverage selection, complemented by 360° skyline views while enjoying the peace of mind of knowing that extensive safety precautions are being taken to ensure their health and wellbeing comes first.
From Chef Yutaka’s signature Takoyaki and Nigiri to Maki Rolls, Charcoal Grill-Skewers and more – Hanami’s refined menu is stacked with Japan’s culinary secrets, reimagined. Must-try’s include the Maguro Pizza, which is basically a Yellow Fin Tuna pizza served in a funky pizza box, and the Torimmomo Katsu, which is a deep-fried chicken sandwich with Kabayaki sauce.
Guests can also look forward to an extensive assortment of barrel-aged and signature beverages and more from Hanami’s bar menu. The funky space is covered in modern Japanese art and prints making it one of Dubai’s more Instagrammable restaurants.
Key info
Location: Andaz Dubai The Palm
Cost: Approximately Dh400 for two
Timings: Monday to Saturday from 6pm to 11pm