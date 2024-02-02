Dubai: UAE residents are in for colourful and grand celebrations for the occasion of Chinese New Year, with several events and offers organised in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Dubai

In Dubai, the celebrations will take place from 2 to 11 February 2024 throughout the city. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the vibrant spirit of the Year of the Dragon will come to life in the city with roaming dragon and lion dances, traditional performances, and dazzling light shows.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said, "Dubai is honoured once more to host the Chinese New Year celebrations, which will offer an enriching experience for residents and visitors alike. The Year of the Dragon presents a unique opportunity to strengthen cultural understanding and foster closer ties whilst welcoming new traditions. Through a diverse program of events, activities, and retail initiatives, we aim to highlight Dubai's role as a leading global city, fostering diversity, community, and cultural exchange.”

Visitors to Dubai Festival City Mall can experience the magic of a Dancing Dragon performance and the immersive IMAGINE show from February 9 to 11.

Shopping offers for Chinese residents and visitors

Dubai Festival City and Mall of the Emirates have special offers for Chinese shoppers including cashback, gift cards and daily prizes.

Shows and events

Dragon Mart will mark Chinese New Year with energetic performances, including the Big Dragon Dance, Lion Dance, Dragon Kung Fu Dance, Peking Opera Show, and Umbrella Dance. The festivities that take place from February 2 to 11 will also feature a Dragon Head Lantern Making Workshop.

Enjoy the China Media Group’s (CMG) Spring Festival Gala 2024 – a musical and visual feast featuring performances of dance, opera, and traditional Chinese heritage – on February 9 from 4pm to 9pm at Dubai Airport Terminal 3 and the Chinatown of Dubai Mall. Additionally, the event will be broadcast live at 4pm Dubai time.

Theme parks

IMG World – the theme and amusement park – will host a daily array of shows until February 20, including the Lunar New Year celebration dance, dragon parade, and the magic show. The lively atmosphere will be enhanced by roaming lion and dragon dances, with the Wheel of Fortune adding a touch of joy on weekends.

Residents and visitors can also enjoy the celebration with interactive experiences and street performances at Dubai Parks & Resorts, including Legoland, Motiongate and Riverland, starting February 9.

Fireworks

Dubai Festival City Mall will illuminate the sky with breathtaking fireworks at 9pm on 11 February. Several hotels have special staycation offers while restaurants also running promotions.

Abu Dhabi

Head to the free activations at Hudayriyat Island to celebrate Chinese New Year. These include Roaming Dragon Shows, Roaming Stilt Walkers and Umbrella Dances. The events start at 4pm and end at 9.15pm on February 10. Visitors who stay till the end can watch all the performers come together to put on a spectacular final show.

Residents can also enjoy cultural shows and performances in several locations across UAE.

Chinese New Year on Al Maryah Island

Al Maryah Island is set to revive its Chinese New Year celebrations, taking place from 16 to 17 February from 3pm to 10pm and on 18 February from 1pm to 8pm at the South Plaza. Guests can expect traditional Lion Dancers, Chinese Umbrella Dancers, a Jung Fu Show, face painters, Fortune Mascots and Stilt Walkers, among other skilled artists.

You can also enjoy authentic Chinese fare from the food trucks on site.