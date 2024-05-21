New menus and restaurants across the UAE you cannot miss

New openings

La Petite Brasserie is now open. Visit the French dining restaurant, every Thursday to Saturday, from 7 to 10pm. La Petite Brasserie is located at Brasserie Du Park, Park Hyatt Dubai.

La Petite Brasserie at Brasserie Du Park, Park Hyatt Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai’s newest artisanal bake space, Bkry, is set to open next month, on June 4. It is located at Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz Industrial Area 1, Dubai.

New menus

If you love wraps, make sure to visit House of Curry, as they have launched two new wraps to their menu. It is located at Flayva Food court, Ground floor, Shop No. 20, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Rigga Road, Deira, Dubai. It is available from 10am to 12midnight.

The two new wraps launched at House of Curry Image Credit: Supplied

Enjoy a quick Italian meal at Armani Caffe, with their all new ‘pronto menu’. The menu offers a choice of having a two- or three-course meal. It is located at Dubai Mall.

The new 'pronto menu' launched at Armani Caffe Image Credit: Supplied

Sunday brunch day

Want to visit Italy? Torno Subito is offering a culinary trip to Italy through the ‘Tutti a Tavola Brunch’. It is hosted every Sunday from 1 to 4pm at Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm.

Italian Sunday brunch at Torno Subito Image Credit: Supplied

The ultimate burger festival

British gastropub, The Stables, is hosting the ultimate burger festival with an epic Slider Burger Challenge. Available from May 24 to June 8, participate in the challenge and you could win 52 free burgers that can be eaten through a year. The quickest to complete the challenge, alone or with up to three friends, can claim free burgers for a year. The Stables is located at 32 Sheikh Zayed Rd, Trade Centre 1, Dubai.

The ultimate burger challenge at The Stables Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi deals

Indulge in a seafood dinner buffet at Oléa. From shellfish to crabs, the buffet is available exclusively every Friday and Saturday, from 6 to 11pm. Oléa is located at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi.