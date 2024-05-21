New menus and restaurants across the UAE you cannot miss

If you consider yourself a foodie, make sure to clear your calendars for this week and visit these restaurants and cafes because of the incredible dining out deals on offer, in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
New openings
La Petite Brasserie is now open. Visit the French dining restaurant, every Thursday to Saturday, from 7 to 10pm. La Petite Brasserie is located at Brasserie Du Park, Park Hyatt Dubai.
Dubai’s newest artisanal bake space, Bkry, is set to open next month, on June 4. It is located at Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz Industrial Area 1, Dubai.
New menus
If you love wraps, make sure to visit House of Curry, as they have launched two new wraps to their menu. It is located at Flayva Food court, Ground floor, Shop No. 20, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Rigga Road, Deira, Dubai. It is available from 10am to 12midnight.
Enjoy a quick Italian meal at Armani Caffe, with their all new ‘pronto menu’. The menu offers a choice of having a two- or three-course meal. It is located at Dubai Mall.
Sunday brunch day
Want to visit Italy? Torno Subito is offering a culinary trip to Italy through the ‘Tutti a Tavola Brunch’. It is hosted every Sunday from 1 to 4pm at Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm.
The ultimate burger festival
British gastropub, The Stables, is hosting the ultimate burger festival with an epic Slider Burger Challenge. Available from May 24 to June 8, participate in the challenge and you could win 52 free burgers that can be eaten through a year. The quickest to complete the challenge, alone or with up to three friends, can claim free burgers for a year. The Stables is located at 32 Sheikh Zayed Rd, Trade Centre 1, Dubai.
Abu Dhabi deals
Indulge in a seafood dinner buffet at Oléa. From shellfish to crabs, the buffet is available exclusively every Friday and Saturday, from 6 to 11pm. Oléa is located at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi.
