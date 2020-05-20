UAE-based comedians Ali Al Sayed and Mina Liccione have announced a jam-packed variety show on the first day of Eid to keep viewers company as they stay home.
The evening stream will feature comedy antics from the funny pair as well as global circus acts and special appearances.
The married comedians revealed the line-up includes Luis Malabra, diabolo juggler and winner of ‘Spain’s Got Talent’, body percussion and stomp artist Khalid Freeman (Cirque du Soleil, Stomp the Yard), Orlene Gentile and Bambini with foot juggling (‘America’s Got Talent’) and musical acts Salha and Joel and The Boxtones.
The event will take place at 8pm on the first night of Eid on Dubomedy’s page via Facebook Live.