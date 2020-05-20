Comedian Ali Al Sayed. Image Credit: Supplied

UAE-based comedians Ali Al Sayed and Mina Liccione have announced a jam-packed variety show on the first day of Eid to keep viewers company as they stay home.

The evening stream will feature comedy antics from the funny pair as well as global circus acts and special appearances.

Comedian Mina Liccione. Image Credit: Dubomedy

The married comedians revealed the line-up includes Luis Malabra, diabolo juggler and winner of ‘Spain’s Got Talent’, body percussion and stomp artist Khalid Freeman (Cirque du Soleil, Stomp the Yard), Orlene Gentile and Bambini with foot juggling (‘America’s Got Talent’) and musical acts Salha and Joel and The Boxtones.