Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A new nightlife experience is coming to the city. Directed by the Middle East’s own showman, Lebanese-Armenian musician, composer and pianist, Guy Manoukian, comes The Theater Dubai. A new venue that is home to an entertaining experience with a lineup of dynamic shows as well as fine dining.

Each show at The Theater is performed by a lineup of international artists flown in specially for the performance. These include vocalists and aerial dancers from Vegas. Basically, expect performers to be hanging from the ceiling.

With a stage stretching all the way into the audience, every seat in the house will have views, of the stage.

The lineup of shows each night are curated at The Theater and will feature a fusion of Eastern and Western performances while incorporating the works of legends from the past and the present.

Each show at The Theater is a unique experience following a different theatrical theme with a distinct symbolic message. The evening kicks off with a laidback jazz performance as guests walk into an Alice in Wonderland setting. The tempo picks up as the night progresses, with a live DJ performance following each impressive act, and the audience swaying to nostalgic favourites from the 80s and 90s.

One of the opening acts named Savage is inspired by a vicious hunt in the wild, starring an incredible, platinum-haired aerialist from Las Vegas playing the role of a jaguar. Guests are transported into the heart of the jungle with an out-of-this-world performance including jumping through hoops.

Some of the shows that follow will be an ode to modern entertainment. Reimagining some of the most iconic scenes on the silver screen, performers will take stories we know one step further through acting, live performances and music.

Image Credit: Supplied

There will also be an Arabic show, which will feature exciting elements of the Arab world. The band will kick off with instrumental music and proceed onto a nostalgic journey of the best of Arabic pop hits from the 80s until today.

The journey then continues into a mix of hits from the Gulf, and finally, the show sends guests off in fashion with high-energy party classics and modern hits that we all know and love, coupled with a Lebanese Dabke.

As the evening gets more intense, a lead singer will take center stage, performing a series of all-time favorites including Bryan Adams, Calvin Harris and Bruno Mars to name a few. The grand finale will be an enthralling live performance that is sure to leave guests at the edge of their seats.

The Theatre features an international menu with a mix of bold flavours. Begin the evening with a fine selection of Beluga and Oscietra Caviar, along with a warm selection of Chef’s special handmade Beef Gyoza served with smoked onion purée.

Image Credit: Supplied

Seafood lovers can try the Lobster Linguini –poached lobster cooked in lobster stock, while the meat lovers can indulge in the signature slow-cooked Wagyu Tomahawk with shaved truffle. Guests can also explore the multiple bars across the venue, including a special retro-style speakeasy and more.

Key information:

Location: Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road