CONNECT WITH FELLOW BOOK LOVERS: For those looking to rekindle their love for literature and the reading experience, then head down to Festival Plaza, who has announced the fourth instalment of their free-to-attend book club on Saturday, June 26 at KARE. Held on the last Saturday of each month from 10.30am, the Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali book club in partnership with Booktopia offers a selection of must-read books, appearances from acclaimed authors and guest speakers as well as a host of literary events. Plus, those who attend can look forward to a range of exclusive offers at the mall but be quick as seats are limited.
CHECK OUT THE NAMSHI 4-DAY SALE: Namshi’s 4-day sale, which kicks off on Thursday, June 24 until the 27th will offer discounts up to 90 oer cent across favourite brands. The Trend of Season Sale that will be across the GCC will include a new deal every day from 8am until 8pm, showcasing a different deal with exclusive discounts. To keep things exciting, each customer will be able to make the most of the Trend of Season Sale with daily Happy Hours running from 8pm to midnight. The Happy Hours will feature additional discounts, freebies and several ‘last chance’ offers. If you have never shopped on NAMSHI before, you are in luck- first-time shoppers will be treated to an additional 40 per cent off on their purchase. Customers who spend over Dh 999 during the Trend of Season Sale will also get a complimentary three-month membership of Namshi VIP.
THE BURJ CLUB LAUNCHES A LUXURIOUS ROOFTOP BREAKFAST: Offering a secluded spot, this chic venue offers a Miami-meets-Manhattan vibe with two breakfast options which are available every Saturday from 9am until 12pm. Choose between The Continental Breakfast, which includes classic breakfast favourites such as eggs, hash browns and even foul medammas, or alternatively, they can opt for The English Breakfast set menu which includes egg with chicken sausages or even beef bacon. Accompanied by specially brewed coffees and herbal teas, The Burj Club Rooftop Breakfast is ideal for those who crave fuss-free, goof food with unbeatable views. The Burj Club’s Saturday Breakfast even includes pool access, so don’t forget to pack a towel and your swimwear.
HALFWAY TO CHRISTMAS BRUNCH AT MCGETTIGAN’S JLT: Join McGettigan’s for the jolliest ‘Halfway to Christmas’ brunch, taking place on Friday, June 25 from 1pm to 4pm. For Dh139 including soft beverages and Dh299 including house beverages, grab your favourite elves and celebrate being only six months from Christmas with unlimited festive food and free flowing beverages including draught. Guests can enjoy an unlimited array of festive favourites, with all the trimmings. From roast meats, Brussel sprouts, Irish roast potatoes and parsnips all perfectly washed down with some festive beverages. Save room for a mince pie, or three, whilst you bop and get merry to the cheesiest playlist and three hours of entertainment by a resident DJ.
EXPO THEMED AFTERNOON TEA: With the world’s greatest show coming up in just 100 days, the Lobby Lounge at Address Downtown is offering an Expo 2020 Dubai themed afternoon tea. In honour of marking the 100 days to EXPO 2020 this week, Address Downtown chefs have prepared Expo themed bites including, a spread of savouries, sandwiches, and desserts and so much more. It is priced at Dh175 per person and is available from June 23 to 26 at Lobby Lounge at Address Downtown.
DEERFIELDS MALL LAUNCHES MEGA SHOPPING SEASON: Running until 17 July, Deerfields Mall is hosting a month-long ‘Hala Summer’ programme to give shoppers plenty of ways to beat the heat with discounts up to 80 per cent across more than 50 retailers. Additionally, shoppers who spend Dh200 stand a chance of winning a variety of exciting giveaways including a brand new GAC GS3 car, until August 31. The mega prize car draw takes place on 1 September. The spend & win promotion includes daily prizes at an interactive beach-themed retail pop-up in the mall’s atrium, where shoppers can play and win up to Dh70,000 worth of products or services from select brands.
2DH DEALS AT STUDIO ONE HOTEL: Studio One Hotel is turning two this week and to celebrate are doing some incredible offers for just Dh2. For a week only, those joining the party can enjoy a mix of brunches, cinema screenings and ladies nights all for just Dh2. This weekend the deals include Brunch in Larte and The Void, where if you buy two brunches at The Void’s Ultimate Brunch Party and get the third for Dh2, or buy two brunches at the That’s Amore Brunch at Larte and get the third for Dh2. If you want a cinema screening, then buy one ticket for Dh99 and the second Dh2. And on Saturday, kids eat for Dh2 when an adult buys a main meal in The Void all day.
GARAGE BREAKFAST AND POOL ACCESS: W Abu Dhabi- Yas Land’s go-to multi-cuisine destination, Garage is giving early risers the opportunity to take advantage of the breakfast offer, enjoying a limitless breakfast menu priced at Dh247 for two people, with added complimentary gym and pool access. With an epic, endless menu, along with unbeatable travel perks to boot, the Twenty-Four-Seven offer entices residents of the capital to travel in one direction this summer – to Garage. The offer is priced at Dh247 for two including all day pool and gym passes.
LAH LAH’S FRIDAY BRUNCH: Fridays are made for brunching at LAH LAH, the pan-Asian kitchen and bar at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens. The popular old school R’n’B brunch gives diners options of day or nighttime brunching, either from 2pm to 5pm or 7pm to 10pm every Friday. Packages start at Dh295 with soft drinks, Dh375 with house beverages, or Dh450 with sparkling beverages.
LUCKY FISH PRESENTS RARE PICASSO EXHIBITION: Lucky Fish recently opened on West Beach will unveil an exclusive display of rare Picasso masterpieces. The display, housed in the main dining area, will feature both a rare silver platter and gold medallion, both part of a limited 24-piece collection produced in the 1950s. The pieces are on loan from Masterpiece Gallery Dubai. Located in WAFI, the newly opened Masterpiece Gallery hosts a fluid itinerary of fine art exhibitions showcasing an eclectic mix beyond contemporary art, to inspire residents and visitors alike. On show for one month, art lovers are invited to look at these beautiful pieces that showcase Pablo Picasso and François Hugo’s creative collaboration. Together, they worked closely between 1956-1958, to finalise Picasso’s preferred method of production and released twenty-four designs, forming a limited edition of unique silver and gold platters and smaller gold medallions.
