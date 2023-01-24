The upcoming Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, due to take place at Zayed Sports City from February 5 – 12, will serve up an array of family-friendly activities, food trucks, and entertainment, to keep everyone from hardcore sports enthusiasts, through to families and young people, entertained.

Held in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Mubadala, the new WTA 500 event will see the world’s top female players descend on the UAE’s capital, for a week full of action, on and off the court.

On the court, a star-studded 60-woman line-up including World No. 2, Ons Jabeur, Belinda Bencic, Danielle Collins, Bianca Andreescu, Jelena Ostapenko and Elena Rybakina, will keep tennis fans on their toes. A total of 60 matches will be played, including qualifying and main draw games.

Off the court, some of the UAE’s food brands, entertainment, games, and activities, will make for a fan village worthy of causing a racket over – including product sampling, giveaways and great prizes up for grabs. On Monday to Thursday there will be daily Q&As giving fans the chance to quiz some of the world’s most elite sporting talent.

Entry to the fan village will be free throughout the event, and to the final qualifying round, which will complete the full draw for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, on 5 February. With a total of 18 qualifier matches for the event on 5 and 6 February, the main draw matches are set to kick off at 3pm on 6 February.

Young tennis fans can also get up close to the world’s best players with free entry for children under 12 for the opening days of action. 6 February will also be a designated kids’ day with a focus on inspiring and entertaining the stars of tomorrow.

The new addition to the WTA calendar is the latest in a long line up of annual sporting events in Abu Dhabi. The emirate has firmly positioned itself as a hub for some of the biggest and most successful global sporting events, in recent years.

Founded by Billie Jean King in 1973 on the principle of equal opportunity, the WTA is the global leader in women’s professional sports. The WTA is one of the world’s most recognizable and high-profile sports organizations, consisting of more than 1600 players representing approximately 87 nations, all competing to earn WTA rankings points and prestigious tournament titles. The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is a WTA 500 tournament, produced by IMG in partnership with Mubadala and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.