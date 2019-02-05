Rex’s crew is made up entirely of velociraptors, who sound like the Jurassic Park/World velociraptors but here are given subtitles. It’s an inspired bit that made me laugh every time. He and the Systar System people like General Mayhem (Stephanie Beatriz) and Queen Watevre Wa’Nabi (Tiffany Haddish) are all delightful, and refreshingly new. But the film does start to drag on just a big, and even feel rather similar to ‘Toy Story 3’ at times. It’s not entirely their fault, once the real world element was revealed in the first ‘Lego Movie’, there are only so many directions you can go and the big stakes that all toys face being forgotten and the threat of being shoved away into storage.