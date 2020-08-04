Image Credit:

Dubai: Two of Dubai’s best waterparks, Laguna Waterpark and Wild Wadi Waterpark, have announced a unique partnership, coming together to launch a one-month pass. For Dh199, guests can experience both parks – meaning double the fun this summer season!

The one-month pass will be available to use from the August 3 until August 31 and will provide general admission for both Laguna Waterpark and Wild Wadi Waterpark for a duration of one month (30 days) from the date of purchase.

Offering double the fun, guests are given access to two of the best waterparks in Dubai, seven days a week, at both venues. The special one-month pass is available to use on both weekdays and weekends, offering families two locations to cool off all month long.

There’s no better time to secure your ticket to two of the coolest destinations in the region! Laguna Waterpark also offers complimentary food and beverage to every pass holder on their first visit with the summer pass.

With two waterpark wonderlands to explore, where will you begin? Laguna Waterpark features four distinct zones that will have guests coming back for more, from a thrilling slide-tower complex for the daredevils to the regions first Wave Oz 180 Flow Rider, there is also a dedicated kids zone, a lazy river and plenty of chilled-out spots, providing something for everyone, no matter what mood you are in.

In the heart of La Mer sits Laguna Waterpark where guests can spend countless summer days discovering artsy alleyways and exploring the abundance of shops and sights the area is renowned for.

For something extra special, why not splash out on a luxury cabana experience, look out across beautiful sea views, enjoy a dip in the waterpark’s beautiful infinity pools, complete with a swim-up juice bar and experience rooftop dining with panoramic views over the Arabian Gulf.

Wild Wadi Waterpark situated in front of the stunning Burj Al Arab offers a series of aquatic adventures, exciting rides and attractions for families and thrill seekers alike. The park also features state-of-the-art anti-slip flooring that disperses heat so that guests can stay comfortable and cool while they explore.

Both parks have implemented the necessary best health and safety practices in line with Government directives and World Health Organization (WHO) advice. Both waterparks will offer guests temperature checks on arrival and will be required to wear masks when transiting public areas. Strict adherence to all social distancing measures will be encouraged in addition to personal hygiene and etiquette practices. Hand sanitizers are placed around the waterparks, and guests are encouraged to frequently use these.

In addition to some of the region’s best rides and attractions, the one-month pass enables guests to the ultimate day out, at two of Dubai’s most loved, best waterparks.

Key info:

Available until August 31, 2020.

Laguna Waterpark Opening: 10am-6pm Tuesday to Sunday

Wild Wadi Waterpar Opening: 10am-6pm Tuesday to Sunday