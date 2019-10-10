From free health checkup for ladies to unlimited adventure, here are our top picks

Abu Dhabi

Step Into a Story

the Abu Dhabi Children’s Library continues to celebrate its opening with Step into a Story, an immersive exhibition focused on the role that pop-up books play in literacy. The stories of UAE authors and illustrators are reimagined as 3D installations with interactive learning spaces to spark children’s imagination, enabling visitors to immerse themselves in an imaginative world where popular books are brought to life.



+ culturalfoundation.ae

Rendezvous in Paris

Featuring some of the most renowned names of 20th century Avant-Gardes, this exhibition marks the most comprehensive display of 20th century avant-garde works to be included in a single exhibition in the UAE, with 85 works on show.



At Louvre Abu Dhabi until December 7. Dh65. + louvreabudhabi.ae

Dubai Porridge Day

To mark the day, Vida Emirates Hills is offering their Organic Quinoa Porridge with Figs, Goji Berries, Greek Yoghurt, Almonds and Honey at half price to celebrate the warm breakfast.

At Origins, only for today. Call 04-8728888

Free Health Checkup for Ladies

Studio One Hotel will have a pop up clinic between 10am and 12pm inviting women for a free health check and screening. Any health related questions will be answered by the professionals at Zia Medical Centre.

Until October 23. In Studio City. + studioonehotel.com

Interactive Seafood Night

Get an interactive dining experience to remember with chefs stopping at each table offering fresh bites to try out. There will be a variety of live cooking stations where diners can order certain dishes to be cooked right in front of their eyes.

Thursday nights are seafood nights. Dh255 per person. At The Market, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, from 7 to 10pm. Kids eat free. Call 04-4355577

Experience Nikkei Cuisine

A blend of Peruvian and Japanese cusine and designed to embrace sharing, chef Cristian Goya has created a menu featuring everything from ceviche, sushi nigiri and rolls, to meat dishes, showcases authentic flavours of Japan and South America such as Miso, Yuzu, Truffle and lime.

At Kayto, Jumeirah Al Naseem. + kaytodubai.com

Unlimited Adventure

Thrillseekers can take their pick of activities from a 180-metre mountain zipline, archery, human foosball to mountain biking and pump track and a life-size ‘human maze’ filled with hidden traps, spider webs, mirrors and puzzles to solve.

Dh275 for two people for two hours (Dh549 for four). Weekdays from 6 to 8pm and throughout the day on weekends. At JA Hatta Fort Hotel. + JAresorts.com

Vegan Birthday Cakes

If you’re vegan or simply a health-conscious individual living in Dubai, chances are you struggle to find vegan birthday cakes every time your special day rolls on. New restaurant Soul Sante Cafe says they have you covered with cakes that will satisfy your sweet tooth, tick the vegan and healthy box – and not leave you feeling guilty after eating a few slices.

Prices start Dh150. + facebook.com/soulsantecafe

Ajman

Bento Box Lunch

An alternative to the typical lunch offerings, you can choose from six types of bento box menus ranging from Arabic, Indian, Italian, Continental and Fish & Chips. Each of these bento boxes include a starter, main dish, side dish and dessert. They also have a bento box for kids.

Dh79. Sunday to Thursday From 12 to 3pm, Sunday to Thursday. At Bahi Ajman Palace. Call 06-7018888

Sharjah

Pink Caravan FreeBreast Screenings

To mark International Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP) initiative will be offering free breast screenings and expert medical consultations with the support of their partners at three public venues across Sharjah and Dubai. Today, the Pink Caravan Mobile Medical

Clinic will be at the Sharjah Ladies Club from 2 to 10pm.

Sightseeing Sharjah Winter Tours

Just launched for the new season, the City Sightseeing Sharjah tours offer three bus lines: The Red Route Leisure Tour, The Green Route Cultural Tour and The Blue Route Night Tour. Each landmark is also a hop-on or hop-off destination, allowing visitors flexibility to choose their embarking and disembarking points. Water and free Wi-Fi available on board.