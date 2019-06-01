Your guide to all the things happening around the country

ABU DHABI

Ramadan Exhibition

Photography Exhibition at The Galleria Al Maryah Island

A photography exhibition in collaboration with the National Archive, showcasing a curated selection of images featuring the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan during key moments in the development of the UAE. Focusing on his efforts to establish tolerance and plant the seeds of virtue among the UAE community and residents, spanning two decades from 1965 to 1990, at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, during mall hours. Visitors can also come together from 8-11pm during the last five days of Ramadan to enjoy family-friendly activites including henna art, children’s face painting, sand art, lantern making and more. thegalleria.ae

Ramadan Art Talk

Ahmed Al Yafei, the founder and owner of Art Hub group will be talking on art as a means of tolerance titled ‘Art Hub Experience’ and supporting the long-term mission of the Abu Dhabi government for visual arts. At Art Hub, The Mall World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, 10pm. Free and open to the public. Call 055-5509640. adah.ae

DUBAI

Eid gifts to your door

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of Ramadan. In the spirit, Mirzam has crafted a solution, the chocolatier has put together an Eid hamper that will be available exclusively on Deliveroo. Available throughout Eid, delivered to your door, will be sold at Dh281, down from the original Dh400. deliveroo.ae

Champions League Finale: Where to watch

- The Huddle Stadium at Citymax Al Barsha and Citymax Bur Dubai is welcoming sports fanatics to kick back, relax and rev their vocal chords as they cheer on their teams battling for the championship title. The venues will be showing the Indian Premier League. Various food and beverage combo deals will be on offer during matches. citymaxhotels.com

- The Spike Bar at Emirates Golf Club welcomes footy fans screening the game on 16 screens and an extra-large three-metre screen. From classic pub dishes, a selection of Asian delicacies, hot-off-the-pan pizzas and much more, there’s something for everyone. Call 04-4179842

- Watch the footie finals at UBK, Movenpick Hotel and Resort, JLT with 19 screens screening the game. During the match happy hour is every hour. Call 04-4380000

- Watch the champions compete against each other at The Dubliner’s, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel. Specials on select pours at Dh33, and, extra points for being Gaelic as they get a free beverage. Call 04-7022455.

- As the city of Madrid prepares to host The Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, Zero Gravity brings you the match live on screens at the poolside and in the garden, as well as the Sports Lounge and TVs inside. Entry is free from 8pm. In the pre-match build up before the match kicks off at 11pm, test out your ball juggling skills or try a few free kicks to win a couple of beverages. 0-gravity.ae

Ramadan at The Meat Co

South African-inspired restaurant The Meat Co is welcoming visitors to avail a 40 per cent discount on the total bill during Ramadan. Available

at both branches in Souk Qaryat Al Beri in Abu Dhabi and Souk Al Bahar, Dubai, from sunset until 9pm everyday. themeatco.com

Relieve your Exam Stress

The Smash Room calls on students to bring their old revision notes and notebooks for a proper de-stress session. Prices start from Dh75 which includes exclusive use of a room, a tool of your choice and the chance to smash items from The Smash Room’s catalogue. And when you have been destroyed they will all go straight to recycling. Located on 195 Umm Suqeim Street in Al Quoz. + thesmashroom.ae

