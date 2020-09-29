Dubai: The Mid-Autumn Festival is a yearly Chinese tradition that invites family and friends to come together to celebrate. Hutong, the contemporary Northern Chinese restaurant located in the DIFC, celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival throughout the month of October with traditional Chinese mooncakes and a festive, limited-edition ‘Mooncake’ beverage.
Daytime diners will be gifted a unique take on the traditional mooncake, customarily offered during the festival at the end of a meal. Hutong’s ‘Five-nut Mooncake’ is made with a combination of five different types of nuts, each signifying a different element in Chinese culture to bring prosperity to those who receive it; almonds representing wealth, walnuts signifying happiness for the family, peanuts for health, sesame seeds for innate sense and melon seeds for success.
Guests visiting Hutong for dinner and ordering the limited-edition set Golden Lantern Menu will also receive a complimentary ‘Mooncake’ beverage with homemade five-nut syrup, pineapple essence and bitters.
The design at Hutong is inspired by the Silk Road with a Wishing Tree in the centre of the restaurant.
Key information:
Location: Gate Building 6, DIFC
When: Throughout October