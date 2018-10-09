WWE star Shawn Michaels will return to the ring alongside Triple H while DX takes on The Brothers of Destruction, The Undertaker and Kane, at Crown Jewel, to be held at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 2.

The event will also include a Universal Championship Triple Threat match featuring Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman; a WWE Championship match with AJ Styles vs Daniel Bryan; and the first-ever WWE World Cup tournament to determine the best in the world.

Crown Jewel will stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view outside of the Middle East. Ticket availability will be announced in the coming weeks.