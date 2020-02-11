Audience to decide winner from 10 acts performing at the event

UAE comedy collective VDesi Laughs will return for its second season in Dubai with stars from around the world.

Hosted by ace comedian Maher Barwany, the line-up includes Abz Ali from UAE, Arzoo Malhotra from USA, Yash Bhardwaj from India, Mohammad Ali from Egypt, Folly from Nigeria, Sahar from Ireland, Victoria from Russia, Joshua from Philippines, Sebastian from Zimbabwe and Joe Sayar from Lebanon.

Each performer will be given 10 minutes to prove their comedic chops, with the audience reaction deciding the winner of the night.