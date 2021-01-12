All you need is love and rock and roll, and tribute band The Bootleg Beatles will be bringing both to the Dubai Opera on January 27 and 28.
The acclaimed tribute group has covered hits by the iconic band more than 4,000 times since they formed in London in 1980 — a decade after the original group, made up of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, disbanded.
Viewers can expect to be treated to a performance that closely mimics the legendary original line-up — from the looks and voices to the signature outfits.
The group has played around the world, including the UAE, and in a 2018 interview with Gulf News member Steve White (who performs as Paul McCartney) recalled a memorable moment of his career.
“Playing in the market square of Mongolia to about 25,000 people. Although they don’t speak great English, they sang along to every word,” he said.
Tickets starting from Dh145 are available online.