The Britain’s Got Talent funny woman will performing for the first time in the UAE

Siobhan Phillips Image Credit: Supplied

Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) stand-up comedian Siobhan P hillips is coming to town for her first UAE shows on September 19, 20 and 21.

With the first show in The Club Abu Dhabi listed as members-only, the two events open to the general public will take place at Jumeirah Golf Estates (September 20) and Theatre by QE2 Dubai (September 21).

Phillips, once told by BGT judge Simon Cowell that she lights up the room, is currently touring the UK with her one-woman show, combining comedy songs on the piano and her stand-up material.

Joining her in the UAE for a ‘Big Fish Comedy — All Star Comedy Tour’ will be Paul Adams and Manuel Martinez.