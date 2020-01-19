American rapper 2 Chainz, best known for his three platinum hits — ‘No Lie’ featuring Drake, ‘Birthday Song’ featuring Kanye West, and ‘I’m Different’ — will perform at Drai’s Dubai on January 24.
Georgia-born Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, is known for his many collaborations, including his appearance in the 2017 Grammy-winning song ‘No Problem’ by Chance the Rapper and also featuring Lil Wayne. He has also appeared on tracks by Steve Aoki (‘Without U’), Jeezy (‘Floor Seats’), Eminem (‘Chloraseptic [Remix]’), and Migos (‘Too Playa’).
In early 2018, he issued his fourth EP, ‘The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It’, featuring appearances by YG and Offset. Last year saw 2 Chainz team up with Ariana Grande for the single ‘Rule the World’.
Women enter free on the night while men pay Dh200, which can be exchanged for drinks. Doors open at 10pm.