He is best known for his hits ‘No Lie’, ‘Birthday Song’ and ‘I’m Different’

Image Credit:

American rapper 2 Chainz, best known for his three platinum hits — ‘No Lie’ featuring Drake, ‘Birthday Song’ featuring Kanye West, and ‘I’m Different’ — will perform at Drai’s Dubai on January 24.

Georgia-born Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, is known for his many collaborations, including his appearance in the 2017 Grammy-winning song ‘No Problem’ by Chance the Rapper and also featuring Lil Wayne. He has also appeared on tracks by Steve Aoki (‘Without U’), Jeezy (‘Floor Seats’), Eminem (‘Chloraseptic [Remix]’), and Migos (‘Too Playa’).

In early 2018, he issued his fourth EP, ‘The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It’, featuring appearances by YG and Offset. Last year saw 2 Chainz team up with Ariana Grande for the single ‘Rule the World’.