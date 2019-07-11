The Pakistani artist will perform at the Rajmahal Theatre at the Dubai Parks and Resorts

Quratulain Balouch Image Credit: Supplied

Singer-composer Quratulain Balouch is set to perform at Bollywood Parks on July 19.

The Pakistani artist, who is well-known for her hit track ‘Woh Humsafar Tha’, will perform at the Rajmahal Theatre at the Dubai Parks and Resorts venue.

Balouch has won various awards including Pakistan’s Youngest Achievement Award UK and Europe in 2011, Singer of the Year at Pakistan Media Awards and several others.

She kicked off her singing career with her cover of veteran singer Reshma’s ‘Ankhian Nu Ren De’ and further gained recognition when she appeared on Coke Studio with Jal for ‘Panchi’. However, it was her ‘Woh Humsafar Tha’ track for the 2011 drama ‘Humsafar’ that earned her fame.

In 2016, she also made her debut in Bollywood with the song ‘Kaari Kaari’ in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer, ‘Pink’.