A chance to showcase your inner star is coming to Dubai in the form of the Glamstar competition.
The event is set to take place on September 24 and invites women from all walks to life to participate.
“It is aimed at uplifting and empowering talented and aspiring women by evaluating their charismatic personalities inside out,” read a statement about the competition. “Glamstar’s beauty is not measured in shapes or sizes but comes from within. Every woman irrespective of her colour, origin, or status, has the capacity to create, nurture, empower and transform. Married or single, working lady or homemaker, dreamer or athlete, whoever she is, once determines to rise, is unstoppable.”
Women between the ages of 18 and 40 who are interesting in participation can fill the form to register on https://tinyurl.com/Glamstar2021Registration and upload a ramp walk video on the Glamstar Instagram page by August 20. Auditions will be held on September 3. The 20 shortlisted candidates will then be judged by a panel of Dubai designer Varoin Marwah, Mariam Hussein, Sarah Rashid, Grace Zhang and Mohannad Huthail. The final Glamstar Award will be held on September 24 at the Address Hotel.
From these finalists, the top three will be crowned, while six others will be awarded for a few different categories like Digital Star, Natural Beauty, Best Hair, Best Smile, Despite the Odds, Talented, People’s choice award, etc.
Winners of the event, organised by Orbit Events, stand a chance to win a sponsor/modelling agency, cash prize worth Dh5,000, a three-night’s vacation at the Maldives, shopping vouchers and more.