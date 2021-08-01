1 of 7
There are few actors in Bollywood who have the kind of craft and versatility that Taapsee Pannu possesses. Be it playing the quintessential Bollywood belle in films such as ‘Judwa’ or the feisty woman torn between two lovers in ‘Manmarziyan’, Pannu has made herself a force to reckon with, especially if you count her power packed performances in ‘Pink’, ‘Mulk’ and ‘Thappad’. As she celebrates her 34th birthday today, we take a look at six upcoming projects of the star that has us all excited.
‘Looop Lapeta’: The movie, which is the official Hindi remake of the 1998 German film ‘Run Lola Run’, sees Taapsee Pannu play the role immortalised by Franka Potente in the original. The film follows a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend’s life. Helmed by filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, ‘Looop Lapeta’ is being bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar), and Aayush Maheshwari. It already wrapped up its filming in February, but has been sitting on the backburner awaiting a release slot in cinemas with the COVID-19 pandemic making it all the more hard for them to roll the film out. With several months of delay undertaken, producer Kasbekar has now confirmed with entertainment portal Pinkvilla that a digital release in being considered.
‘Shabaash Mithu’: The sports biopic is based on the life and journey of women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj, with Pannu playing the titular role. The movie’s production started in April but had to be delayed due to filming restrictions amid a deadly second wave of COVID-19 in India. The film had a setback in June when filmmaker Rahul Dholakia revealed he won’t be helming ‘Shabaash Mithu’ anymore, blaming the COVID-19 pandemic for ruining schedules and making him miss out on his “dream” project, which will now be directed by Srijit Mukherji.
‘Dobaaraa’: Earlier in February, ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Pannu announced they were reuniting for a new age thriller titled ‘Dobaaraa’. Kashyap took to Twitter to share the news at the time. “See what happens when you travel time across the dimensions of the universe. Filming begins soon! #Dobaaraa,” he posted. In the teaser announcement video, Pannu and Kashyap were seen interacting with each other virtually. In a statement, Pannu added: “This is going to be one of its kind thriller. I have been very lucky with the thriller genre in my career so far and I always look forward to pushing the envelope under this genre. This is going to be unique more so because it’s got someone like Anurag directing it and Ekta [Kapoor] backing it. It’s my second collaboration with Anurag after ‘Manmarziyaan’ and Sunir after ‘Badla’ so I know there are expectations riding on this. Also, it’s the first time I am working with a superwoman like Ekta so it’s going to be a memorable experience for sure.”
‘Rashmi Rocket’: Another sports drama helmed by the star, ‘Rashmi Rocket’ is about a young girl from a village, blessed with the gift of speed. Due to her incredible speed, the village knows her as ‘rocket’. When she gets a chance to showcase her talent professionally, she excels but also realises that the race to the finish line is peppered with many hurdles, and what seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her identity. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala along with Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the sports drama was set to hit theatres in 2021 but has been delayed on account of the pandemic.
‘Blurr’: Pannu, who has starred in thrillers such as ‘Haseen Dilruba’, ‘Badla’, among others, had earlier revealed that ‘Blurr’ will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that is being o-written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl and will be the first film under her production house. The movie is being helmed by Bahl who has directed films like ‘Section 375’ and ‘BA Pass’. In an Instagram post, Pannu spoke up about how Bahl got to work on the project. “I always knew no one will make those calls and messages for me to directors to ask for work, so I started doing it myself soon when I knew my name is of Atleast a recall value in a person’s mind that I will Atleast get a reply if not a film N out of the many calls and messages I did this is the first one to translate into a film eventually. Saw Section 375, got his number to tell him how much I liked the film and the way he conceived it. Told him that I will wait for a day when I can work with him. Cut to a few months later, took this idea to him and joy had no bounds when he said yes to coming on board. A subject like this couldn’t have been in better hands. His earnestness to give and get the best, nothing less is what will make this film stand out. Films are after all a Director’s medium,” she posted.
‘Mishan Impossible’: Pannu will return to South Indian cinema with the Telugu film ‘Mishan Impossible’, which will be directed by Swaroop RSJ. Pannu actually made her film debut with Telugu romantic musical ‘Jhummandi Naadam’. “In the last seven years I've always been on a lookout to be part of the stories I want to see myself as an audience. Movies that I will spend my time and money on and ‘Mishan Impossible' is one of them’,” the actor said in a statement. She further said the film has an “impressive storyline” and a “good team” behind it.
