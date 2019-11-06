LA Dance Project Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

LA Dance Project Live

Benjamin Millepied, founder and artistic director of LA Dance Project, along with Sebastien Marcovici, associate artistic director will perform live in the galleries and outdoor spaces of Louvre Abu Dhabi. Witness the performances today and tomorrow from 3 to 6pm at Grand Vestibule, Dome Plaza. Free entry with museum’s admission ticket, priced at Dh60.

Art Exhibition

The Moments in Their Time exhibition, which runs until November 23 at Project Space, captures a moment in time — professional time, academic time — for 11 arts faculty at NYUAD. It offers a glimpse into concepts, methods, and styles NYU Abu Dhabi’s faculty artists continue to explore in larger scale projects, locally and internationally.

Open Mic Night

Abu Dhabi Moments aims to support emerging talents around the capital through the first of two open mic nights, taking place in Downtown Abu Dhabi. Budding talent can showcase their skills or join in the entertainment. Tonight, from 6 to 11pm and again on December 4, at BYB in WTC, Downtown Abu Dhabi.

DUBAI

Movies by the Sea

Sea-nema season kicks off today at Azure Beach, Rixos Premium, Dubai JBR with movies by the sea. Running until January, catch movie classics every Wednesday fo Dh50. Tonight’s screening is 'The Dark Knight Rises'.

[u]bk Terrace Opens

The roof is coming off and it’s time to let the fresh air in at the Urban Bar and Kitchen, also known as [u]bk. The outdoor terrace at Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers opens today, from 7pm with a new menu and live music by Danny Shirranand singer-songwriter Lisa Goldinto. Daily happy hour deals on offer, starting at Dh30.

Oyster Deal

Greek restaurant Ammos has a weekly oyster promotion every Wednesday, with a two-for-one deal, along with a 50 per cent discount on bottles of grape. From 7 to 11pm in JBR.

Punjabi Food Fest

Purani Dilli at Four Points by Sheraton, Shaikh Zayed Road and Downtown are hosting a Punjabi Food Festival until November 15 at both its outlets. Chefs Imran Khan, Abdul Haleem and Govind Nagar have curated a menu inspired by local eateries, seasonal favourites and culinary secrets of Punjab. Think pisteywali lassi, Amritsari machchi and sarson da saag. Available for dinner only.

Zay Hilfigerrr Live

The musician is set to takeover Mantis nightclub tonight as part of the Notorious Wednesday hip hop night. The rapper has more than 1.39 million subscribers on YouTube, with his most famous track Juju on That Beat, with Zayion McCall. At the Podium level in Emirates Financial Towers, from 10.30pm.

Ladies drink for free until 2am.

SHARJAH

Crowd-Sourced Book

Wannabe wordsmiths and aspiring authors are invited to write their way into the history books with the first-ever crowd sourced novel to be penned in the Emirates. Titled Once Upon a Time in Sharjah, visitors at the Sharjah International Book Fair are invitied to contribute a single sentence to an inspirational story. Visitors an contribute until November 9.

Dubai Fitness Challenge Events

Register for Dubai Run

Shaikh Zayed Road will turn into a running track on Friday for Dubai Fitness Challenge.Visitors can get active with Dubai Run 30x30, a free-to-attend event includes a 5km fun run and a 10km run, with both routes starting and ending at Dubai World Trade Centre.The 5km fun run is open to all ages, abilities and fitness levels – also accommodating strollers and wheelchairs. The 10km run has been created for running enthusiasts 18 years of age or older. Registration is essential prior to the event for all attendees 8 years and older for the 5km run and 18 years and older for the 10km run. Children under 8 years old do not need to sign up to take part in the 5km fun run. Event kicks off at 6am.

Free Classes

Swissotel Al Ghurair and Al Ghurair Centre are hosting daily free 30-minute work-out classes and activities. Classes will be held at multiple locations within the complex including the property’s health and fitness facilities,the Pool Deck, the Workout Studio as well as in the Al Naadi Sports Club located in Al Ghurair Centre. There are two sessions daily at 9am and 7pm and will include Zumba, HIIT, Bootcamp, Core & More, Stretching and pool activities. Sessions are free for hotel guests, Al Naadi members as well those who register online for the Dubai Fitness Challenge.