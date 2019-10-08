Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Rendezvous in Paris

Featuring some of the most renowned names of 20th century Avant-Gardes – Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Amedeo Modigliani, Constantin Brancusi, Tamara de Lempicka and others – this marks the most comprehensive display of 20th century avant-garde works to be included in a single exhibition in the UAE, with 85 works on show. At Louvre Abu Dhabi until December 7. Dh65.

+ louvreabudhabi.ae

Taste of Southeast Asia

Chef Mohammad Rasit has flown in from The St Regis Kuala Lumpur to create a special menu featuring the best dishes from Southeast Asian cuisines. Served from 6.30 to 11.00pm at Sontaya, The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi. A la carte. Until Friday.

Call 02-4988888

Free Sadhana Yoga and Meditation

Sadhana is a daily spiritual practice and it is used in the yoga community to connect with the mind, body and soul. Often practiced in the early morning, Sadhana, is a self-discipline to maintain the physical body for good health, and to bring peace to the mind. Daily from 5.45 to 6.45am. At YogaOne. Prior registration is a must. Until Friday.

+ yogaone.ae

Oktoberfest Party

Get into the true Bavarian spirit as you dress up in your dirndl and sip your way through endless ice cold beverages everyday from 7pm until 2am. The Oktoberfest lineup includes German specialties and traditional music by a German Band Die Aichvelder. At Hemingway’s Garden, Radisson Blu Abu Dhabi Corniche. Until Friday. Dh149 per person.

Call 02-6811900

DUBAI

Worldwide Highlights at Sotheyby’s

Sotheby’s Dubai is bringing together highlights from its international auctions, hosting private collections, jewellery, masterpieces of classical Islamic art and artworks by leading Middle Eastern and South Asian painters. At Level 1, Gate Village Building 3, DIFC. Free entry from 10am to 7pm daily. Until Thursday.

+ sothebys.com/dubai

One for Breast Cancer Awareness

Costa Coffee UAE has teamed up with the Al Jalila Foundation and Brest Friends to raise money and awareness throughout Breast Cancer Awareness month. All stores in the UAE will get a touch of pink with the Think Pink Macaroon and the Think Pink Latte where all proceeds will be donated directly to the Al Jalila Foundation. All through October.

Golden Week Offer

To mark Chinese National Golden Week Holiday, The Grill Shack is giving a buy 1, get 1 for free offer off its menu items from 11am to 11pm. Indulge in succulent cuts of meat and fresh seafood and two dishes for the price of one. Today is the last day. At The Dubai Mall.

Call 04-3882382

Moonlit Yoga

Designed for all fitness levels and for those aged 16 years old and up, participants will enjoy a candlelit session that is uplifting and soothing on the beach, with the Dubai skyline as a stunning backdrop. The event is held by Ignite Pink is Punk as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. At Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. Dh100. Session starts 7pm.

+ ignite.ae

Today at Apple: Taking Portraits

From taking a self-portrait to photographing groups, learn how to capture people and their place. You’ll practice with interesting backdrops and find flattering angles for your subject. Get hands-on with the latest iPhone in this session or bring your own. Recommended for all skill levels. At The Dubai Mall’s Apple Store. 4pm.

+ apple.com/ae

Dinner in the Dark

Dining in the dark concept Noire at Fairmont Dubai will host guests on a blood-curdling culinary adventure to experience an eerie take on 5-star gourmet cuisine in pitch darkness.During the 3-course dinner in the haunted hospital canteen, your sense of sight gets removed in order to heighten taste, smell, sound and touch throughout the 90-minute dining experience. All nurses at your service are equipped with night-vision goggles. Dh360 with soft beverages and Dh399 with grape pairing per person. Only one seating per evening. Until October 31.

Call 04-3118316

SHARJAH

Emirati Theatre

Inspired by the French play Toc Toc, Al Sa’a Al Rabi’a (Four O’Clock) centres on the lives of several characters struggling with obsessive compulsive disorder. Adapted by Talal Mahmoud and directed by Ibrahim Salem, the cast bring to life five main characters who meet in the waiting room of Dr Nader’s psychiatric practice as they each await their appointment. At Sharjah Public Art & Modern Theatre at 8pm. Tickets are Dh30.