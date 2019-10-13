Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Doors From History Lecture

Al Jahili Fort will feature a lecture by Saudi writer Saeed Al Wael and Dr Hamdan Al Rashidi entitled Doors from History. The lecture will cover the historical artistic inscriptions on the doors of Al Jahili Fort and other parts of the construction, such as the internal balconies and stairs leading to the roof. This event will also include a specialty workshop dedicated to the history of Islamic door decorations and inscriptions, as well as techniques of carving and wood engraving. From 5 to 8pm. Free entry.

+ abudhabiculture.ae

Interactive Adventure Game

A Costume Adventure is an interactive adventure game concept inspired by the clothing portrayed in artworks from the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s permanent galleries. The adventure includes multiple stages, each presenting a unique challenge for children ages 4 to 10. Entrance to the Children’s Museum is free with the museum’s admission ticket of Dh63.

+ louvreabudhabi.ae

V for Vegan

Served from 7 to 10.30pm every Sunday, the ‘V for Vegan’ night offers the perfect setting to experience a spread of vegan starters, mains and desserts for Dh180. The set-up also includes an unlimited package of organic vegan hops and grapes that can be paired with the dinner for an additional Dh80. At Aqua, Rosewood Abu Dhabi.

Call 02-8135550

Oktoberfest Deals

Kit yourself head-to-toe in lederhosen feast on a meats including ribs, sausages and beverages. The festivities will be filled with fun activities and upbeat music. At Hamilton’s Gastropub, Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas from 4pm to 2am until Tuesday.

Call 02-6970000

Mediterranean Night

Every Sunday, the all-day dining restaurant serves a selection of dishes inspired by the cuisines of Italy, France, Spain, Greece and Turkey. Creating a Mediterranean atmosphere are the decor elements like boats and windmills that adorn the buffet display, and an Italy-themed wall with the Pisa tower. At Olea, The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi.

Call 02-4988888

DUBAI

Renu Oberoi Jewellery Exhibition

Beloved by Bollywood stars, Renu Oberoi will showcase her festive collection of luxury jewellery as well as her first limited edition capsule of pret fine jewellery today and tomorrow at Vida Emirates Hills. A commerce graduate with a design degree from the prestigious London College of Fashion, Oberoi’s work balances modern opulence and timeless glamour. From 11am to 8pm. Free entry.

+ info@the-stylecircuit.com

Get Your Free Croissants

To celebrate the return of winter and the re-opening of its outdoor terrace, Bistro Des Arts will be giving away complementary croissants with any purchased coffee for one week starting today. Breakfast is served until midday.

Call 04-5511576

Audiofly at Mantis

DJs Anthony Middleton and Luca Saporito aka Audiofly have firmly established themselves within the house and techno scene. Alongside their own musical careers, Audiofly have launched two record labels of their own which they’ve built over the last 13 years to nurture upcoming talent. They take the stage at Mantis Dubai, Podium level in Emirates Financial Towers, from 10.30pm.

Call 058-8922488

Afternoon Caviar Tea

Set in Dubai’s first caviar- dedicated restaurant, the Afternoon Caviar Tea features Smoked Salmon Blinis, Sturgeon Shrimps & Beetroot Praline with Kaluga caviar, Smoked Eel Sandwich, Scones with Royal Baerii Caviar and tea choices.

Sunday to Wednesday from 2 to 11pm, at Beluga, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira.

Call 04-3408882

Unlimited Adventure

Thrillseekers can take their pick of activities from a 180-metre mountain zipline, archery, human foosball to mountain biking and pump track and a life-size ‘human maze’ filled with

hidden traps, spider webs, mirrors and puzzles to solve. Dh275 for two people for two hours (Dh549 for four). Weekdays from 6 to 8pm and throughout the day on weekends. At JA Hatta Fort Hotel.

+ JAresorts.com

One for Breast Cancer Awareness

Costa Coffee UAE has teamed up with the Al Jalila Foundation and Brest Friends to raise money and awareness throughout Breast Cancer Awareness month. All stores in the UAE will sell the Think Pink macaroon and latte where all proceeds will be donated directly to the Al Jalila Foundation. All through October.

SHARJAH

Sightseeing Sharjah Winterer Tours

Just launched for the new season, the City Sightseeing Sharjah tours offer three bus lines: The Red Route Leisure Tour, The Green Route Cultural Tour and The Blue Route Night Tour. Each landmark is also a hop-on or hop-off destination, allowing visitors flexibility to choose their embarking and disembarking points. Water and free Wi-Fi available on board. Prices start Dh80.