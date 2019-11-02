See Tovino Thomas live in Sharjah or pay a visit to Global Village in Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Louvre Exhibition

Louvre Abu Dhabi is hosting an exhibition on the history of luxury in the world. Running until February 18, 10,000 Years of Luxury explores the nature of luxury from ancient times to the present day through fashion, jewellery, visual art, furniture and design with masterpieces from the collections of international institutions and brands. Highlights include the oldest pearl in the world and dresses and jewellery from design houses such as Cartier and Christian Dior. Entry is Dh60.

Free Film Screening

Watch If Beale Street Could Talk tonight at 8.30pm as a double feature film programme at Manarat Al Saadiyat. The film has been directed by the Oscar-winning Barry Jenkins and adapted from the novel by James Baldwin.

Educational Talk

John Sexton, author of Standing for Reason: The University in a Dogmatic Age, is hosting a talk tonight at NYUAD where he will talk about universities standing up against “secular dogmatism”. At the NYUAD Campus, Conference Center from 6.30pm. Register to attend.

Training for Ladies

Every Sunday is ladies’ night for those who want to conquer the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon. This free weekly training session runs until November 24 at Umm Al Emarat park. Park entry is Dh10.

+ facebook.com/ADNOCADmarathon

Dubai

DJ Megablast

The Pisco Bar and Lounge at Coya Dubai is gearing up for two rounds of DJ Megablast this month. The Viennese producer’s distinctive take on house music can be heard tonight in Dubai and on Thursday in Abu Dhabi. While Megablast has been known in the European electronic circuit for some time now, he exploded onto the scene in 2010 with his Soy Como Soy, an underground anthem produced in collaboration with Cleydys Villalon. From 10pm.

Shopping Soiree

This pop-up takes place today between 9am and 3pm at the Hillhouse Brasserie at Dubai Hills Golf Club. Free to attend, the Shopping Soiree brings together the UAE’s female entrepreneurs to discover some locally owned brands. Visitors get 20 per cent off food and beverages at Hillhouse Brasserie at the event.

+ facebook.com/ShoppingSoiree

Lunch Deal

Chicago Meatpackers is offering a two-course lunch deal with a beverage at Dh99 only, from Sunday to Thursday from noon to 4pm. Happy Hour follows from 5 to 8pm with Dh35 deals. At The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah.

Global Village

This year, 78 countries represented at the Global Village. There are stunt shows, the regions' first Middle East’s first Ripley’s Believe it or Not!® museum-attraction and some 3,500 shopping outlets. Image Credit: Clint Egbert / Gulf News

The festival park has opened its doors for the season with cultural performances, shopping, and entertainment.

Global Village will present over 40,000 live shows, over 100 rides, skill games, arcade games and attractions at Carnaval. Opens daily at 4pm. Entry ticket starts at Dh15.

+ globalvillage.ae

Sustainable Menu

Pierchic restaurant at Jumeirah Al Qasr has launched a sustainable lunch menu with four courses made with ethically sourced ingredients. Dishes include Dibba Bay oysters, UAE hammour and more. Meal is priced at Dh425 per person and is available from 12.30pm till 7pm from Saturday to Thursday. Booking is required.

Sharjah

Tovino Thomas at Sharjah Book Fair

The South Indina actor and activist will be at the Sharjah International Book Fair today, talking about his work and film career. The session runs from 9 to 10pm at the Sharjah Expo Centre Ball Room. Entry is free.

+ sibf.ae

Dubai Fitness Challenge

Quranic Park

This fitness hub features a kids’ park with inflatables and a play area along with a running track and a cycling hub with 100 free-to-use bicycles. From 4 to 11pm daily until November 16.

One Central, DIFC

Join the destination packed with Zumba classes, Running Zone, Table Tennis, and Ride, Climb and Lift classes in association with 1Beat gym. From 7am to 8.30pm daily until November 16.

Sustainable City

The only fitness hub offering free horse-riding, Sustainable City is also hosting hip hop, karate, Zumba, body attack and more for the whole family to enjoy. Until November 9. From 6-10am and 4-8pm on weekdays and 6am-8pm on weekends.

DMCC

Join daily sessions with activities, extreme sports and yoga sessions, fitness bootcamps, dance classes and more. On weekdays from 6.30-9.30am; 4.30-9.30pm. Weekends: 7.30-9.30am; 4.30-9.30pm. Until Thursday.

Downtown Dubai

Take part in multiple activities such as spinning classes at 1Beat in Burj Plaza, boxing and bodyweight training at Underdog in Emaar Square, and high-energy aerobics classes at Masted Jeda at Downtown Eats. From 2-9pm until November 16.