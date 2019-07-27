From diving with sharks to chilling at a water part, here are our top picks

UAE-WIDE

Be a McDonald’s Mini Crew

McDonald’s summer camp will offer kids between 5 and 10 the chance to be part of the crew and learn the inner workings of a McDonald’s kitchen, and encourage key values such as discipline, confidence and collaborative teamwork – all while having fun. Available all through July and August in the morning (11am to 1pm) and afternoon (4 to 6pm). Dh100.

+ minicrew@mcdonalds-uae.com

Try a plant-based ‘beef’ burger

BurgerFuel has launched its own burger made from Beyong Meat, the company that invented the world’s first plant-based burger that looks, cooks, and tastes like a fresh beef burger. The Beyond Beleaf burger is in stores for a limited time. Dh45.

+ burgerfuel.com/uae

ABU DHABI

National Peru Day

Coya Abu Dhabi is celebrating National Peru Day today with a selection of crafted premium beverages at the Pisco Bar & Lounge. From 6.30pm onwards at The Four Seasons Hotel, Al Maryah Island at Dh150 per person, which Includes unlimited beverages from a select menu.

Call 02-3067000

Win Dh1m at the Mall

Al Wahda Mall has installed Instagrammable walls, offering shoppers the opportunity to snap a photo and win Dh5,000 in vouchers during weekly draws. To participate, tag @RetailAbuDhabi and #RetailAbuDhabi on Instagram, and share your shopping experience by tagging friends.

Call 02-4437000

Dine to Win

Cascade Dining at Yas Mall is giving diners a chance to win prizes through the Retail Abu Dhabi (RAD) Rewards campaign.

Guests who will spend a minimum of Dh200 at Cascade Dining’s restaurants can enter Yas Mall’s weekly draws to win one of six shopping vouchers worth Dh20,000. The promotion runs until August 3.

+ cascadedining.ae

Abu Dhabi GP Discounts

The last day for Early Bird tickets prices for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is July 31. Get 20 per cent off tickets to the big race weekend from November 28 to December 2. Artists announced so for for after-race shows include The Killers and Travis Scott. There is also a Super Parks Pass, allowing unlimited access to all three Yas Island parks – Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, with prices starting from Dh1,344

+ yasmarinacircuit.com.

DUBAI

Shark Week

Atlantis, The Palm is joining forces with world-renowned conservationist ‘Sharkman’ Mike Rutzen (pictured) and the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment for an action-packed Shark Week celebration that kicks off today and runs until August 3. A week of themed activities and informative talks, to be held at The Lost Chambers Aquarium, will help educate guests on shark conservation. At 4.45 pm today. It costs Dh1,305. Free admission for every child below 11 years old, when they wear something shark-themed and are accompanied by one paying adult.

Call 04-4262000

Meet Superheroes

City Centre Mirdif is hosting shows featuring the Justice League superheroes this summer. Until August 3 at 3pm, 5pm and 7.45pm.

Call 04-6023000

Time for Tea

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai is hosting daily afternoon tea sessions at the Noor Lounge. The Oriental Afternoon Tea comes with a signing bowl, essential oils and citrus flavours. For the more traditional Afternoon Tea connoisseurs, a Classic Afternoon Tea selection is also available. Daily from 2pm until 6pm. Price for two starts at Dh255.

Call 04-7772222

Hotel Transylvania Show

Dracula, Mavis, Frankenstein and Murray will show you the crazy things that happen at the spooky hotel with three stage shows of 25 minutes each daily at 4.30pm, 6pm and 7.30pm. At The Springs Souk. Free to watch. Until August 3.

+ facebook.com/TheSpringsSoukOfficial

SHARJAH

Powerpuff Girls and Ben 10 Zones

Fans of arts and crafts, bring out your creative side at the Powerpuff Girls-themed arts and crafts zone with drawing, colouring and painting activities with Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup. Also a Ben 10-themed football zone, a free play football pitch. At the Cartoon Network’s fun zone at Expo Centre Sharjah. Free entry. Until August 17.

+ expo-centre.ae

Cool Down at Pearls Kingdom

The Arabian fantasy-themed waterpark At Al Montazah features summer activities for all age groups, from foam parties to exploring forgotten valleys. Entry tickets start at Dh30.