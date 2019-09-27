Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Get Autographed Tennis Merchandise

Those who buy tickets to the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2019, Abu Dhabi before midnight tonight will go into a draw to net tennis merchandise signed by player Novak Djokovic. The tournament runs from December 19 to 21 at the Mubadala International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City. Tickets start at Dh100 and are available online.

+ mubadalawtc.com

Cubisim Performance

Catch the interactive performance, Parade: Picasso and Cocteau machines today at the Louvre Museum, Abu Dhabi, where cubism is brought to life as extraordinary ‘living puppet machines’ roam around, interacting with visitors and bringing in the spirit of Picasso and his collaborator Jean Cocteau. Free entry with museum admission ticket.

+ louvreabudhabi.ae

Education Expo

IDP Expo brings reps from international universities and colleges to Abu Dhabi. The fair will be hosting over 110 universities from countries such as Canada, New Zealand, USA, Australia, UK, and Ireland today to help students. At the Grand Ballroom, InterContinental Hotel Abu Dhabi from 3 to 9pm. Register online to attend.

+ uae.idp.com

Win at the Mall

Today is the last day that Marina Mall is offering shoppers the chance to win gift cards worth Dh25,000 to spend across stores in the mall. As part of the Family Week Abu Dhabi initiative, customers who spend Dh200 in a single transaction will get the opportunity to hunt for a golden ball in the ball pit located at the activation area in the mall. Customers who find the ball within 30 seconds will win a Dh100 gift voucher; 25 vouchers to be won in total. From 6pm to midnight.

+ marinamall.ae

DUBAI

Rivaaz — The Trend Event

Catch this fashion and lifestyle exhibition for Diwali, only today at Hotel Grand Excelsior from 11am to 8pm. Some of designer names from Southeast Asia will bring the latest styles in ensembles, jewellery and home accessories. Entry is free. More online.

+ facebook.com/Vatnani-Eventsy

Numaish

Designers to Bollywood stars Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan are showcasing their creations at Numaish in Dubai at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, today. Top director, TV host and producer Karan Johar’s ethnic jewellery designs Tyaani will also make an entry. Designer Purvi Doshi, whose clothes have been worn by Kapoor and Balan, will be a part of the exhibit that will also see designers including Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti, Roshni Chopra Designs, Soup by Sougat Paul, Myoho, Jajaabor and Whimsical by Shica. Free entry and runs from 11am to 9pm.

+ facebook.com/numaishlifestyle

Kapoors of Comedy

Indian stand-up comedians Rajneesh Kapoor and Gaurav Kapoor are performing tonight at Headlines Cafe, Ibis Hotel, Dubai World Trade Centre for the ‘Comedy Box Office’ event. Gates open at 6.30pm and the show will begin at 7pm. Tickets are priced at Dh99 and are available online.

+ dubai.platinumlist.net

Catch a Crook

Go in pursuit of crooks at Legoland Dubai, part of Dubai Parks and Resorts. The park’s latest 4D movie, Lego City 4D-Officer in Pursuit involves crime-fighting activities. Families can watch the movie as Lego City cops chase down a crook through streets and skyscrapers. As soon as guests step out of the cinema, they will receive a police report card and instructions to begin a park-wide adventure as “officers-in-training”, where they will need to find hidden crooks around the park. Taking place today and on October 4 and 5. Entrance tickets cost Dh245.

+ legoland.ae

Italian Brunch

Head to the Luigia Brunch at Rixos Premium, JBR today for a selection of classic Italian dishes. Choose from calamari, pizzas, pastas and Tiramisu for dessert. Littles ones under 7 years can enjoy a complimentary pizza or pasta. From 1 to 4pm at Dh220 per person for soft beverages and Dh320 per person for house ones.

Call 04-3496950

Uber Eats Celebrates Space

Uber Eats is celebrating Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori’s voyage to space by offering discounts on Emirati cuisine until Monday. Users can get 50 per cent off (up to Dh50) when ordering from a selection of dishes from participating restaurants. Offer limited in quantity and valid until supplies last. Limited to two orders per user.

+ ubereats.com

Weekend Feast

The Rose & Crown at The Atrium in Al Habtoor City is presenting Brit bites and specials every Friday and Saturday from 11am to 2pm. Menu includes eggs, sausages, pancakes and more.Priced Dh140 for two hours.

Call 04-4370022

SHARJAH

Photography Exhibit

Sharjah Art Foundation presents the exhibition Akram Zaatari: Against Photography. An Annotated History of the Arab Image Foundation. Running until January 10, this exhibition reflects on the evolution of the Arab Image Foundation (AIF) and its collections through the work and contributions. At galleries 3 and 4, Al Mureijah Art Spaces, Al Mureijah Square.