The play 'Ahmed bint Sulaiman' by the Kalba Society for Folklore and Theatre. Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Emirati Theatre

Al Hosn’s Cultural Foundation is staging a play by the Kalba Society for Folklore and Theatre. The play, 'Ahmed bint Sulaiman', is influenced by The Sand Child (Tefl Al Rimal), a novel by Tahar Ben Jelloun. Adapted by Naji Al Hai and directed by Ahmed Al Ansari, the play challenges the viewer, while making a bold comment about society. The performance is at 8pm, with tickets priced at Dh31.50 and Dh25.20 and are available online.

+ culturalfoundation.ae

Business Lunch

The Omakase business lunch at 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant features nine courses. Sample bites such as Kobe edamame, Capumiso soup, tuna tartar and more. It is priced at Dh149 per person and available from noon until 3.30pm on weekdays.

Call 02-6723333

Catch Some Breeze

Enjoy unlimited beverage for Dh55 every Tuesday from 7pm to 11pm as Aquarium, Yas Marina brings Breeze Night. DJ Classy K spin behind the decks. Strictly for ages 21 years and up from 10pm onwards.

Call 050-6969357

Vegan Delights

Experience the specially curated raw vegan menu, including everything from nachos to raw vegan pizza, at Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island from noon to 11pm. Dessert inlcudes cheesecake.

Call 02-3332222

Get into the Sun Down Mood

The Mood Up Sun down The Lounge, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort brings live beats that serve as a backdrop to its daily deal: Dh85 for unlimited bites and a selected beverage. Additional drinks from the ‘Character Selection’ for Dh20 each. Daily from 5pm to 8pm.

Call 02-8114444

DUBAI

Kids Workshop

Nurture your kid’s creative skills every Tuesday from 4pm to 6pm at the Tashkeel Afterschool Arts Club. Explore techniques in product design, textiles, publication, fashion and costume design. The workshop is suitable for children 8 to 14 years old. Today’s workshop is building a makeshift projector using found materials, priced at Dh90.48.

Call 04-3363313

Free Yoga

Head to the beach across the street from House of Om, next to South La Mer and join Daniela tonight at 7.15pm for a session of Hatha Yoga. All you need to bring is a towel or mat, bottle of water and a candle. WhatsApp to confirm your attendance.

WhatsApp 050-737 5540

Salsa Time

Learn Salsa for Dh50 with one free beverage at Sevilles’s Salsa and Latin Night in Wafi City from 8pm to 11.55pm. Free entry all night and free valet parking at Pharaoh’s club entrance.

Call 04-3244100

Ladies Night

Enjoy the Waka Ladies Night summer edition every Tuesday from 8pm until midnight at The Oberoi Hotel, Business Bay Dubai venue with two complimentary drinks or you can unlock a free flow of grape beverages with the ladies night menu for Dh150.

Call 04-4441455

Quiz Night

Put on your thinking caps as The Dubliner’s is hosting its quiz night tonight with chance to win bar tabs and meal vouchers every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Convention Centre.

Call 04-7022455

RAS AL KHAIMAH

Grill Night

Enjoy the special offer at Marjan, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah every Tuesday from 7pm to 11pm. Get a free flow of mixed grills and a selection of cold mezze for Dh149 per person and Dh220 per person for a selection of cold mezze, mixed grills and half a carafe of grape or two beverages.

Call 07-2035533

Girl Fun

Make your night colourful with two free drinks for ladies on selected beverages, complimented by 50 per cent discount on select beverages until 1am at Breeze Lounge Bar in The Cove Rotana Resort, Ras Al Khaimah. Call 07 206 6000

Call 07-2066000

FUJAIRAH

Boat Tour

Head to Sandy Beach Resort, Dibba Fujairah from 9am to 6pm and surf around Fujairah Island using an electric boat for Dh300 for two persons.