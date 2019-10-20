Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Visit the Animal Barn

The Animal Barn and Petting Zoo, managed with Emirates Park Zoo, is housed in the Children’s Garden at Umm Al Emarat Park. Animals include goats, ponies, donkeys, cows and camels, who have an experienced team of caretakers who are responsible for their welfare. The animals are rotated throughout the year depending on seasonality. Children can enjoy pony rides daily from 4.30pm for Dh10 or feed the animals at Dh10 per bunch.

+ ummalemaratpark.ae

Colouring Masterclass

Join renowned Emirati artist Najat Makki tonight and learn the techniques of colouring on transparencies. Shape colours through different techniques and create your artwork with a variety of mediums. At Cultural Foundation from 6pm to 8pm. Dh250.

+ culturalfoundation.ae

Eminem Offer

Eminem Image Credit: Supplied

To mark the iconic rapper’s return to the UAE after seven years, fans wanting to make a staycation out of it will receive a 25 per cent discount when booking an all-inclusive package along with two concert tickets at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island. Bookings should be a minimum of two nights for stays between October 23 and 26. Eminem performs at the du Arena on October 25.

+ saadiyatisland.rixos.com

SHARJAH

Pink Pavlova for Breast Cancer

Lebanese restaurant Shababeek has launched a homemade Pink Pavlova for the month of October and will be donating all proceeds of the dessert to raise awareness for breast cancer. The meringue-based dessert features a delicate crisp crust and is soft from the inside and filled and topped with whip cream. Dh45. At Al Qasbah.

Call 06-5540444

DUBAI

Parekh & Singh Live

Kolkata music duo Jivraj Singh and Nischay Parekh, popularly known as Parekh & Singh, will bring their ethereal tunes, as well as music from their latest EP ‘Science City’, to The Fridge, Alserkal Avenue. They will be supported by Varsha Vinn. Tickets are Dh50. Doors open 7.30pm. Show stars 8pm.

+ thefridgedubai.com

Brick or Treat

Halloween celebrations have begun at Legoland Dubai where kids are invited to dress up in their most creative costumes. There will be a dance performance by Lego Brick characters on Cobweb stage, after which little ones will be handed Halloween candy bags as they run off to Brick-or-Treat stations around the park to pick up candy. Also, all kids dressed in costumes can eat for free at Caesar’s Pizza & Pasta Buffet. Entry tickets start at Dh275.

+ legoland.ae

Pinktober Special

SocietyDXB Cafe & Lounge has partnered with Real Mums of Dubai to fight for the cure through its Pinktober specials, Afternoon High Tea and Pink Croissants. The cafe will be donating 20 per cent of its proceeds to Al Jalilla Foundation towards Breast Cancer research. In addition to the specials, the cafe has created a pink crane origami installation, representing peace, happiness and recovery. The installation will live in the cafe throughout the month of October.

+ societydxb.com

Free Consultation

During this Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Aesthetics by King’s College Hospital in Dubai Marina will be offering a free consultation on breast reconstruction for women who have undergone a mastectomy. Daily at The Residences Marina Gate 1 – Podium 1.

Call 04-5813222

Dinner + Opera Package

Enjoy a set-menu dinner at Kizmet and enjoy VIP tickets to 'The Phantom of the Opera' at the Dubai Opera next door for Dh850 for two people. The longest-running Broadway show is on until November 9, with 130 cast, crew and orchestra members, breath-taking special effects and more than 230 costumes by the late international designer Maria Bjornson

+ dubaiopera.com

DUBAI FITNESS CHALLENGE EVENTS

Free Challenge

Indoor challenge company TEPfactor is encoring visitors to get moving by allowing 30 minutes of adventure for free. From 6.30pm to 7.30pm during the week, and from 10.30am to 11.30am at the weekend, those who want to take on the challenge need only to bring the Dubai Fitness App at the reception upon arrival. A minimum of two players is needed for a challenge as you take on physically-demanding obstacles behind 21 closed doors. Advance booking is encouraged.

+ tepfactor.ae

Attend Free Fitness Classes

NRG Fitness is running free classes twice a day along the Dubai Marina Mall promenade. The classes will run at 7am and 5.30pm seven days a week and range from HIIT, circuit, boxing, Zumba to cycling. Food and drinks will be provided. To register for the classes and a weight loss challenge with prizes to be won, send an email to the address below.

+ connect@nrgfitness.me

Your Personal Training Buddy

Get access to a virtual map that highlights 30 free workout zones at different venues across the Dubai. Each location has a bright locator that houses a special QR code, which upon scanning, takes participants to a 30-minute video unique to that location. Participants can screen shot the workout and join others from across the city as they complete their 30 minutes of exercise. More info on the website below.