ABU DHABI

Sharqi Nights

Enjoy Arabic cuisines and delicacies every Monday with the best of Middle Eastern dishes comprising of charcoal grills, mezzeh station, salad bar, cheese lab, soup varieties, ouzi, shawarma, regional delicacies and specialty desserts. Also, live Arabic music. Packages start at Dh195 per person. At Ingredients Restaurant, Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel, from 7 to 11pm.

Call 02-6561000

Free Unlimited Drinks for Ladies

Ladies enjoy free unlimited drinks and the Cocktail of the Day for free every Monday with Latin sounds and tropical style. There is a special package for gents too, unlimited house beverages for Dh199. At Pacifico Tiki Lounge, Al Bandar Marina, Al Raha Beach.

Call 050-6969298

Cinema Island Exhibition

The exhibition brings archival footage from the UAE. Combining footage from British Petroleum documentaries with home movies by a number of Emirati families, it explores archives, memory, and history, and highlights the important role of arts institutions in bringing attention to these topics. At Humanities Building and Convention Center, NYU Abu Dhabi. Until November 24. Free entry.

+ nyuad.nyu.edu

DUBAI

The Experience at Reif Japanese Kushiyaki

Chef Reif Othman is bringing back his ‘omakase’ tasting menu experience. Omakase is the Japanese tradition of letting the chef choose your order. Guests will have the opportunity for chef-owner Reif to personally cook for up to four guests at his intimate four-seater counter bar. For this new experience, starting today until December 13, the tasting menu showcases sushi mastery using premium Japanese seafood from Reif’s Japanese sushi chef Kori San. Open for lunch and dinner. 12 dishes for Dh350 and 16 dishes for Dh550 (food only). At Reif Japanese Kushiyaki in Dar Wasl Mall.

Call 04-3450761

Hathi’s Garden Show

Part of the daily Imagine show, Hathi’s Garden is a tale about Hathi (Hindi for Elephant) who was born amid the Karnataka forest and reveals some of India’s famous landmarks. While watching the show, visitors can get a glimpse of the India Gate, the Red Fort, Shahi Bridge, the Gateway of India and the cultural Unesco World Heritage Site in India, Taj Mahal, on the largest projection mapping in the world. Every evening until November 29.

+ dubaifestivalcitymall.com

Once Upon a Times Square Book Festival

Motivate Media Group is partnering with Times Square Center for a month-long book festival. Books featured will be latest releases as well as bestselling classics, all of which will be sold at discounts of between 25 per cent to 80 per cent off the retail price. Until December 14 at Times Square Centre.

+ timessquarecenter.ae

Literature Festival Tickets on Sale

Tickets are now on sale for the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2020, which will take place from February 4 to 9 at the InterContinental, Dubai Festival City. The line-up has something for everyone, featuring big names, including TV presenter and best-selling author Nadiya Hussain; Killing Eve creator Luke Jennings; historian Bettany Hughes, explorer Ranulph Fiennes, space scientist Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, and UAE astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansouri are some of the writers who will attend.

+ emirateslitfest.com

DIFC Art Nights

From today until November 21, you’ll find art in every corner in the heart of the financial centre.

Showcasing more than 50 artists from around the world and exhibits from DIFC’s Art Galleries, including sculpture and staircase exhibitions. Tonight, Autumn is Coming, a unique fusion of art, culture and entertainment where you will enter a world of creativity and inspiration. At 6pm at Gate Village. Free entry.

+ difc.ae/artnights

Play-vember at Ikea

The Swedish furniture brand is kicking off its campaign with interactive activities taking place in its stores and online channels. Today, Mala Studio Workshop, which will let you get creative with all the things you can re-use at your home and create something fun for you and your kids. With a range of fun arts and crafts activities and do-it-yourself hacks, you’ll change your perspective on simple items lying around your home and start seeing innovative ways to use it and play with it. From 12 to 7pm. Free to participate.

+ ikea.ae/playvember

SHARJAH

Fashcultivate Exhibition

The date palm tree’s 7,000-year contributions to the UAE society is now paving the path for the creation of a textile and fashion industry.

Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council (Irthi) has comissioned a research study to explore the process of extracting fibres from the date palm leaf to create a bio-textile. And the findings are on display at the 1971 Design Space until February 8. Free to enter.