DUBAI

Singles Day

To mark Singles Day today, Ikea is offering a special Dh1 breakast (four items) as well as a Dh11 meal (salmon balls + soft drink) so you can eat with friends and family (or enjoy alone). The offer is on until tomorrow. Vegetarian options also available.

+ www.ikea.com/ae

Free Masterclass with Eric Lanlard

The master patissier will be holding a baking masterclass where fans will get to see him at work and learn how to make a festive croquembouche, one of the most famous Parisian desserts, and sample other sweet treats. From 6 to 8pm at the Tavola store, City Centre Mirdif. Those looking for a more intimate experience can book a private masterclass for Dh495 per person, available today and tomorrow.

Call 050-1517405

Digital Earth Talks Film Screening

Louis Henderson’s All that is solid and Francois Knoetze’s Core Dump explore the material trace of our digital present— from the energy required to run data centres and server farms, to the environmental and human costs of rare earth mineral extraction and the e-waste trade. Screens every two hours on the hour starting 10am everyday. Until November 17 at Jameel Arts Centre. Free to attend.

+ jameelartscentre.org

Meat Free Mondays

Going meat-free for one day a week has been proven to improve overall health and help the planet. Mondays at Mina Brasserie offers satisfying meals that take vegetables from humble sides to championing elements. Four Seasons Hotel DIFC.

Call: 04-5060100

Movie Nights at the Beach

Catch a movie on the beach with the whole family or enjoy a date night with snacks such as an ice cream. Family movies start at 7pm (Frozen) while couple viewings start at 9pm (Skyscraper), every Monday and Thursday. At Palm Avenue, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Free but guests will have to order food.

Call: 04-8182222

ABU DHABI

Free Unlimited Drinks for Ladies

Ladies enjoy free unlimited drinks and the Cocktail of the Day for free at every Monday with Latin sounds and tropical style. There is a special package for gents too, unlimited house beverages for Dh199. At Pacifico Tiki Lounge, Al Bandar Marina, Al Raha Beach.

Call 050-6969298

Open Studios

The fifth annual interdisciplinary celebration of arts themed around the concept of play will feature six workshops, 20 exhibitions, 19 performances and 28 interactive happenings. Designed to enable creative thinking, audiences can become a sculpture, witness dance rehearsals and performances, solve a murder mystery on a film set or watch a band being recorded. Today from 6 to 9pm at The Arts Center at NYUAD. Free to enter but entry recommended for those 14 years and over.

+ nyuad.nyu.edu

SHARJAH

Sharjah Architecture Triennial’s Music Programme

On the sidelines of the event, Ma3azef will present a programme of musical performances that will take place over the first four days of the opening programme across the city. Today, Nicolas Jaar at 4.45pm, Nabihah Iqbal at 9.30pm and Slikback (pictured) at 11pm at Mleiha Fort. Free.

+ sharjaharchitecture.org

Addams Family: The Musical

Presented by the AUS Performing Arts Program, the two-hour musical based on the well-loved animated show, is directed by Anthony Tassa, professor and coordinator of the Performing Arts Program, with musical direction by Sherri Weiler, associate professor of Performing Arts. At 7pm at American University of Sharjah. Dh25 for AUS and Dh50 for non-AUS. Until Wednesday.

+ aus.edu

DUBAI FITNESS CHALLENGE EVENTS

Dubai Design District

Join Dubai’s most photogenic hub for a cool take on free fitness at The Block for one week and experience a schedule of fitness activities with Adidas and TAG Heuer. From 7.30am to 9pm daily until November 16.

Bluewaters Island

Bluewaters is hosting a series of Wellness Talks on everything from Stress Management to Mindfulness to guide attendees towards a life of fulfilment and happiness. Alternatively, visitors can choose from one of the Sunset Yoga sessions taking place. Talk today at 9am.

+ bluewatersdubai.ae

Free Fitness Classes

cult.fit is offering free specially designed 30-minute workouts across various formats like HIIT, Boxing, Strength & Conditioning, Yoga, Dance Fitness and even the celebrity workout HRX by Hritik Roshan. The classes are available at multiple time slots throughout the day. Anyone can just download the cure.fit app to book unlimited free 30 minute classes at any one the five locations across the city.

+ Cure.fit

