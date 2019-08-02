From movies at the park to family-friendly brunches, here are our top picks

ABU DHABI

Peter Pan Live

Peter Pan and his friends will take you through a journey of friendship with a live show at Dalma Mall’s main atrium. From 6 to 10pm until Satruday.

+ dalmamall.ae

Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi Summer Special

Buy four tickets for the price of three at this indoor attraction where you can enjoy six immersive lands, including DC’s Metropolis and Gotham City, Cartoon Junction, Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch and Warner Bros.

+ wbworld.com

Free Entry For Kids at Wadi Adventure

The first man-made white-water rafting, kayaking and surfing facility in Al Ain is offering free admission for children under 1.2 metres in height until Saturday. Facilities include a man-made surfing facility, an aerial adventure course, a 200-metre long zipline, a vertical climbing wall, and a 14-metre high giant swing.

+ wadiadventure.ae

Family Packages at Al Forsan

Packages include one day of activities, including a hotel stay and breakfast, with prices ranging from Dh500 to 700. Family activities include paintballing, karting, shooting, equestrian sports and water-related games. At Al Forsan International Sports Resort.

+ alforsan.com

Popular Culture & the City Exhibition

A selection of artworks which embody the meaning of popular culture and its relationship with the city. Artists participating are from Europe, the Americas and the Middle Eastern. At Manarat Al Saadiyat, until October 6. Free Entry.

+ manaratalsaadiyat.ae

DUBAI

Crazy Rich Friday Brunch

This evening brunch from 7 to 11pm, promises four courses of a la carte Asian dining including a 200g Grilled Wagyu Sirloin, 150g Saikyo Miso Marinated Gindara and Mikan Cheese Cake paired with a range of beverages. Dh299 with soft beverages and Dh399 with house beverages. At Matagi, Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai.

Call 04-2488850

Music Festival

The live music venue Maxx Music Bar is re-opening with brand new interiors and a three-day music festival called Maxx Stock that started yesterday. Today, singer Josh McCartney opens for Dubai band Big Mouth (pictured). At Citymax Hotel Al Barsha at The Mall. Open from 6pm. Entry is free.

Call 050-1007046

Family Friendly Brunch

Enjoy home-cooked Italian meals from the a la carte menu, with jazz music playing in the background. Dh149 for soft drinks package. Dh199 for house beverages package. Dh249 for sparkling drinks package. At Alloro, Wyndham Hotel Dubai Marina.

Call 04-4078872

Afternoon Caviar Tea

Enjoy savoury delights, scones, caviar delicacies and sweet treats along with a selection of teas at Beluga at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira. From 2pm to 2am on Fridays.

Call 04-3408882

Park Access and Movie for Dh60

Bollywood Parks and Resorts is hosting a screening of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw at Rajmahal Theatre, and giving access to the park prior to the screening, all for Dh60.

Call 800-2629464

Extraordinary Burger for Dh60

MasterChef, the TV Experience – the world-first, screen-to-plate restaurant concept – has introduced an all-new burger and drink offer for a limited period only. Dh60 with fries. Dh99 with fries and beverage. At Millennium Place Marina. Available for lunch and dinner.

Call 04-550 8111

Change Your Life Workshop

Get the tools and techniques to change your life situation when life energy is low and things seem difficultm with bestselling author and TEDx speaker Rohit ‘Roi’ Bassi. At Miracles Wellness Center, Tecom. Dh504. From 4.30pm.

+ miraclesworldwide.com

AJMAN

Dates and Honey Festival

The Ajman Tourism Development Department is hosting the Ajman Honey Festival along with the Liwa Ajman Dates Festival, which runs until Saturday, at the Emirates Hospitality Centre, Ajman. It opens to the public at 10am. More details online.