The annual Yas Movies in the Park, featuring free screenings of films and live performances at the du Arena, will return from October 17 to 19. The event will also include live performances on stage from UK West End performers singing and dancing along to ‘The Greatest Showman’ alongside film-themed activities for the entire family such as a funfair and carnival rides as well as food trucks and markets.

October 17 will be Family Movie Night, with doors opening at 4pm. The first movie will be the Ryan Reynolds film ‘Pokemon: Detective Pikachu’. At 9pm, ‘Aladdin’ will be screened, starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott in the live-action retelling of the Disney animated classic.

On October 18, it will be ‘Moana’, the hit Disney animated film, followed by an immersive cinema experience where a live cast of singers from the UK’s West End will perform songs from ‘The Greatest Showman’ as the movie screens.

On October 19, the live-action ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will scree at 6pm, followed by the biggest movie in history, ‘Avengers: Endgame’, at 8.45pm.