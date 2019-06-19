The classic ‘Where Stars Are Born’ will also be staged by the Dubai Performing Arts

Dubai Opera is hosting a weekend of classics on June 28 and 29 with two West End musicals being staged by local artists.

On June 28, Dubai Performing Arts’ (DPA) Youth Theater Company will stage ‘Footloose The Musical’, which will be followed by ‘Where Stars Are Born’.

‘Footloose’, which was also a film starring Kevin Bacon, will bring all the classic tracks to the stage performance, including ‘Let’s Hear It For The Boys’, ‘Holding Out For A Hero’ and the title track, ‘Footloose’.

The following day, young artists from DPA will be perform recitals from some iconical musicals such as ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘Chorus Line’, ‘Hairspray’, ‘Rock of Ages’ and ‘Mary Poppin’s. Audience can expect tracks such as ‘Here I Go Again On my Own’ and Abba’s ‘I Have A Dream’.