The Indian singer will take to the stage at Zabeel Park across two days

Folk singer Falguni Pathak is headed to Dubai once again to perform across two days for the Indian festival of Navratari.

The singer, who is often called the undisputed queen of dandiya (Gujarati folk dance performed with handheld sticks), will perform at the Zabeel Park Amphitheatre on October 10 and 11.

The Dandiya Masti event will see Pathak’s belt out her biggest hits, including ‘Chudi jo khanki haath ma’, ‘Maine payal hai chhankai’, ‘Meri chunar udd udd jaye’, amongst others.

Pathak is known for her high energy performances and mixes of Bollywood, indi-pop and traditional music into the Gujarati folk melodies.