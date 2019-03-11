The Indian singer will perform at Bollywood Parks to mark Indian festival of colours

Renowned Indian singer Falguni Pathak will be in Dubai on March 15 for a special Holi concert at Bollywood Parks.

Joining her at the event for the Hindu festival of colours will be Marathi singer and composer Avadhoot Gupte. The duo will perform against the backdrop of the Raj Mahal to sing special Bollywood songs.

Pathak, who is often called the Queen of Dandiya (a Gujarati folk dance), last performed in Dubai in October 2018 to celebrate the nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri. The singer, who never reveals her set list before a performance, probably will croon some of her biggest hits such as ‘Chudi Ko Khanki’, ‘Maine Payal’ and ‘Chunnar Udd Udd Jaye’.

The Dubai event will also feature stalls with Holi colours, other live entertainment and food.