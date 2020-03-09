Image Credit:

The most talked about and loved food event of the year, Dubai Restaurant Week, is back and this year, Pier 7 favourite Atelier M are taking part in partnership with DFF and Reserve Out, offering a gorgeous three course set menu for just Dh250. The popular three floor venue, have hand selected a sublime mix of their most loved dishes, cooked to perfection and presented in true style. With no detail untouched, this is the perfect date night spot, or treat for a mid-week dinner, sampling some of the best dishes in the restaurant. Between the 5th and 14th March, book a table at one of the longest running Pier 7 spots, whilst taking in the spectacular views of the Dubai Marina.

Dishes on the hand-crafted menu include a choice of three starters, four mains and three desserts, meaning even the fussiest of eaters are taken care of. Executive Sous Chef Angelo Dos Santos has given the menu his special touch and dishes include; Tuna tartare with avocado and truffle jus, Black cod saikyo yaki and duck leg confit with bourbon mustard and green bean, as well as a delicious hot chocolate fondant for dessert.

This is the first time Atelier M are taking part in Dubai Restaurant Week and they are absolutely determined to not disappoint. The venue consists of three floors including a restaurant, lounge and rooftop bar making it the perfect spot for a night out celebrating the incredible cuisines of Dubai.

Location: Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina

Cost: Dh250 per person