The Dubai Opera will host a Disney festival screening some of the most popular classics for 12 days starting August 15.

Four different movies will be shown each day, from ‘The Little Mermaid’, ‘Lady and the Tramp’ to ‘Mary Poppins’, ‘Peter Pan’, ‘Cinderella’ and ‘Honey I Shrunk the Kids’. There also be a special ‘Beauty and the Beast’ sing-along event. A total of 48 screenings, as well as events and activities for kids.

Tickets, starting at Dh495 (adults) and Dh295 (kids) for a full festival access, will go on sale at midday on July 16. Kids under 2 and nannies get to go free.