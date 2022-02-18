Canadian comedian Russell Peters is set to bring his ‘Act Your Age World Tour’ to Dubai on March 8.
The star, who is known for his observational comedic style, will take to the stage at Coca-Cola Arena.
Incidentally, Peters was the first artist to perform at the arena in June 2019, when he brought his ‘Deported World Tour’ to a sold-out crowd.
Peters is well known all over the world for his sometimes crass and controversial sense of humour, where he often brings up his Indian heritage.
According to a statement, “Russell has been building his new show in clubs across the US, and he is back with all new material. In this stand-up set, he will deliver his hilarious takes on cancel culture, ageing, and the current state of the world.”
Peters was recently named by Rolling Stone as one of the 50 best comedians of all time and has performed all over the world at prestigious venues including Madison Square Garden, The Sydney Opera House and London’s O2 Arena.
Russell Peters’ ‘Act Your Age World Tour’ takes place at 9pm, March 8, at Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets start from Dh195 and can be purchased online.