The R’n’B band will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena Dubai in December

Legendary R’n’B group Boyz II Men will host its debut UAE performance this December at the Coca-Cola Arena.

The band, best known for hit tracks such as ‘End of the Road’ and ‘I’ll Make Love to You’, will perform in Dubai on December 19.

With more than two decades of making music, the trio, comprising Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman, holds the distinction of being the best-selling R’n’B group of all time, having sold 64 million albums across their career.

With four Grammy wins, nine American Music Awards, three Billboard Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the group has also earned a Casino Entertainment Award for their residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, which has been ongoing since 2013.

Boyz II Men’s past hits also include ‘One Sweet Day’, ‘Motownphilly’ and many others. In 2011, the group marked its 20th anniversary by releasing the album, titled ‘Twenty’, which contains the group’s first original material in nearly a decade as well as a dozen remastered classic, career-defining hits. ‘Twenty’ debuted at number 20 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart, number four on the Billboard R’n’B album chart.