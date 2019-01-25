Girders Garden are throwing a G’Day party with a full line up of Aussie treats, today and tomorrow at JA Ocean View Hotel on The Walk, JBR. From 12.30-3.30pm on both days, there will be a full Australian garden BBQ. Little ones can get involved in the kid’s playground or garden activities, all to the melody of Aussie-themed anthems. For the competitive amongst you, a fancy-dress competition plus a pavlova-making contest will take place. Prices starting at Dh159 for adults and Dh100 for nippers (under 12 years). Call 04-8145590.