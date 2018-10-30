Guardian Wealth Management’s female networking group, Women Like Us, will be hosting a ladies-only event to raise awareness for breast cancer detection and the need for critical illness and life insurance. The event will be taking place at Pure Sky Lounge in Hilton Dubai.

While the event is mainly based on supporting the fighters, admiring the survivors and honouring the taken, women in the community will be reminded that health is wealth and that protection such as critical illness or life insurance is essential, should a tragedy ever strike.

Throughout the night, guests will be able to enjoy a range of canapés, handmade sweet treats and a total of four complimentary drinks. Pop-up boutique stalls comprising of local and international fashion, jewellery and make-up brands will also be spread out across the venue alongside a hair and nail station.

The first 50 women to arrive to the venue will receive a gift bag, however most importantly, each guest will receive vouchers for a free mammogram and health checks.



Entertainment throughout the evening will comprise of a female DJ, ballerina and include a selection of incredible giveaways. Spaces for the event will be available to women to book free of charge.

Location Pure Sky Lounge, Hilton Dubai – The Walk Cost free Timings Tuesday October 30 from 7pm to 10pm Offer First 50 women receive a free goodie bag