Dubai: Global music group Massaoke debuts in Dubai on November, 26 to 27 2020. Musical theatre fans are encouraged to dress up, ‘Feel the Love’, ‘Let it Go’ and have the ‘Time of their Lives’, as their favourite musical characters.

With a Broadway and West End musical inspired playlist featuring the world’s favourite songs from timeless musicals, movies, and theatrical shows, all played live on stage by the acclaimed Massaoke band, audiences are invited to dress up and channel their favourite characters during an event that promises to be unlike any other.

Launching in the Middle East for the very first time, ‘Sing the Musicals’ is a brand-new multi-media extravaganza designed especially for UAE audiences by Broadway Entertainment Group and Massaoke, the award-winning live music sensation.

The event will bring together talented performers, musicians and dancers accompanied by breath-taking special effects for ‘The Greatest Show’ with the playlist for ‘Sing The Musical’ featuring more than 20 hits from Broadway shows including Mamma Mia!, The Greatest Showman, Annie, Oliver!, Aladdin, The Lion King, Grease, Frozen, Dirty Dancing, Les Misérables, We Will Rock You, Phantom of the Opera, The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins, The Rocky Horror Show, Wicked and many more. Suitable for families, groups, and theatre fans of all ages, ‘Sing The Musicals is a unique experience where the audience themselves are encouraged to ‘Dream a Dream’, step into a ‘Whole New World’ and have ‘The time of their life’ and become a central part of the show in a safe and responsible, socially-distanced environment.

Broadway Entertainment Group has teamed up with Party Zone, the UAE’s one-stop destination for fancy dress outfits and accessories to offer ticket holders to ‘Sing the Musical’ 10 per cent off costumes and accessories purchased for the show. With seven stores across the UAE including The Dubai Mall and Galleria Mall, Palm Jumeriah, fans will be well prepared to venture into a ‘Whole New World’ of singing, live music and performance.

Key info

Location: Dubai World Trade Centre

Cost: Dh175