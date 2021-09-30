Image Credit: Images Supplied

Dubai: Although a global pandemic is slowing the entire world down, the UAE somehow still manages to launch new restaurants on the regular.

Here's a list of new spots to check out if you love dining out and trying new things.

10 new restaurants launching in Dubai this month

CAVIAR KASPIA

Image Credit: Supplied

Open since 1927, Caviar Kaspia has remained a Parisian institution to this day. Located in the Place de la Madeleine in Paris, with its Tsar-era Russian luxe and chic French décor, it has for almost a century hosted an eclectic mix of guests. The Kaspia experience and lifestyle is now coming to Dubai, DIFC in October. As the name suggests, a selection of caviar will be available at Caviar Kaspia Dubai (whether on eggs; potatoes, pasta, toast or just as a spoonful). Also featured on the menu is the Kaspia baked potato, topped with caviar, smoked salmon blinis, king crab and crayfish salad or from a selection of raw and cooked fish, pastas and risottos. The dessert menu will feature a selection of Paris house classics such as the Baba or baked Alaska. The beverage selection is equally as plentiful, with over 65 Russian beverages available, and a list of finely elaborated cocktails.

Location: DIFC

SHI

Image Credit: Supplied

A new luxe restaurant and lounge has made its way to Bluewaters Island, offering innovative Chinese food. Shi, located near the Ain Dubai, is the first to plate high-end, gourmet Chinese cuisine on the island. Headed by Chef Li Yuan Hui, who was previously at Hakkasan Mumbai and Qatar, the latest restaurant and lounge is guaranteed to make a lasting impression. Enjoy a sit-down dinner at ground level or get a taste of Chinese fine dining at the upstairs lounge, where a DJ will be spinning tunes. A live violinist will also entertain throughout the evening, to accompany the live DJ. Shi’s location and terrace allows visitors to enjoy views of the JBR skyline, while getting a close-up of the Ain Dubai. Featured on the menu are dishes such as signature rice stone pot recipes, Peking duck, Taiwanese smoked sanpei chicken, and a variety of dim sums and dumplings.

Location: Bluewaters Island

GARTH

Image Credit: Supplied

Located inside Mall of the Emirates new private members’ club ‘The 9’, is Garth. The fine dining Mediterranean restaurant sees Moscow chef, Sergei Andreychenko and a team of sommeliers and mixologists assemble to offer an array of menus for the club’s members to choose from. Expertly sourced and seasonal ingredients are brought together to create a unique dining offering Italian, Greek and Southern French cuisine featuring rich flavours. With sounds of wave funk, soul, jazz, disco and afrobeats, Garth promises to soon become the latest Dubai hotspot.

Location: The 9, Mall of the Emirates, Kempinski Hotel

FLOAT

Image Credit: Supplied

Known as the worlds’ largest floating nightclub, Float on the QE2 is also a restaurant offering authentic Japanese sushi, inclusive of signature maki rolls, nigiri, sashimi and more, as well as diverse sharing platters starring the best of Latin and Pan-Asian cuisine. Club-goers will enjoy luxury fine dining with the energy of an exclusive nightclub. Located at Port Rashid, the venue will boast an exclusive, private outdoor club with a 1000-person capacity, on the highest deck of Queen Elizabeth II, with a lounge to follow on the deck below.

Location: QE2, Port Rashid

TAPERIA

Image Credit: Supplied

The newly-opened Taperia brings authentic and tasty Spanish tapas and signature sangrias in a cosy and vibrant atmosphere. Located in JA Beach Hotel at JA The Resort, the lively restaurant and bar are alive with Spanish guitar and flamenco dancers several nights a week. The Tapas Calientes menu features all the best-known Spanish tapas including patatas bravas, seafood croquettes with spicy sauce and Manchego cheese, and Andalusian octopus and squid with lemon and parsley dip, while the Tapas Frias features memorable dishes such as melon with dried Cecina beef, cured for 36 months and Boquerones anchovies with roasted eggplant and tomato. The chef’s signature dishes include four different Paellas. There are also some curated main course options like smoked garlic gambas, grilled octopus, and rack of lamb, while desserts include Churros with chocolate dip, and the traditional Santiago cake, a kind of almond tart from Galicia. Since eating tapas is historically centred around enjoying a drink - Taperia offers plenty of authentic options from jugs of sangria for Dh115, a collection of Spanish grape and signature beverages.

Location: JA The Resort

HOLA

Image Credit: Supplied

Set on the 8th floor of the Meydan Hotel, Hola rooftop restaurant and lounge presents never-ending summer vibes, evoking the soul of Spanish islands Ibiza, Formentera, and Mallorca in one place, bringing a taste of traditional Spanish flavors to Dubai. From the fresh white interiors, cacti, colorful detailing, and hanging bougainvillea, the island vibe is embodied throughout Hola’s venue, coupled with views of the Meydan racecourse, it’s a unique rooftop experience. The menu features Spanish dishes with a fusion twist. Start off with some tapas off the menu; the Wagyu beef carpaccio, thin slices of torched beef topped with truffle cream, crispy potato, parmesan foam, and mizuna, followed by a selection from the Crudo Bar, the Ceviche De La Calle, a fresh sea bass with Ají Amarillo, Leche de Tigre and cancha corn. Hola’s open rooftop space, views and daily entertainment by an in-house DJ will make a mark on Dubai’s culinary and entertainment map with its mood, menus and a space flooded with light and special touches to constantly keep the island vibe ambiance alive.

Location: Meydan Hotel

SEDAP ASIAN STREET KITCHEN

Image Credit: Supplied

Sedap Asian Street Kitchen is Al Seef’s newest licensed Southeast Asian eatery. The Singaporean owned and operated venue, sees Malaysian chef Jaslin at the helm of the spice-filled kitchen. Nestled in the creekside destination of Al Seef, Sedap offers a chilled out, fun and vibrant atmosphere for visitors to sit back and relax while enjoying fuss-free street food favourites that stay true to their origins, alongside a selection of refreshing beverages.

With views over the waters of Dubai Creek, Sedap offers guests both indoor and outdoor seating for a laid-back dining experience. As the weather cools, live entertainment will ensure an upbeat ambiance on the sprawling rooftop terrace that overlooks Dubai’s skyline. Highlight dishes from the kitchen include satays with crunchy peanut sauce and BBQ sambal seabass or squid from the grill, famed black pepper or chilli mud and flower crabs, noodles such as mi goreng or char kway teow, and mains like beef rendang, seafood laksa, prawn paste chicken wings, and stir fry tofu with Thai holy basil.

Location: Al Seef Dubai

GOHAN

Gohan is a new independent Japanese restaurant concept . An intimate dining experience neighbouring its sister venue La Cantine at Emirates Towers, accessible only through an unassuming door between the grape fridges in La Cantine. Small in size but impressive in character the venue is a celebration of authentic and conventional Japanese dining rooms.The food concept is our take on an “elegant street food

Location: Inside La Cantine, Jumeirah Emirates Towers

ROOBARU

Image Credit: Supplied

Roobaru, a new Indian Restaurant and Chai Room will open its doors this October 2021. The unpretentious hangout inspired by the coolest neighborhoods in India, is reviving traditional Indian cooking and lost family recipes with youthful vigor. Bringing the menu to life is Chef Gaurav Yadav. Kick off your experience with some ‘Chat Over Chaats’, try the Indie Tapas and move on to the spicy curries, and desserts. The location will be a gimmick-free dining hall with a grab-and-go section.

Location: Ground Floor, DT1 Residential Towers, Downtown Dubai

NOVA

Image Credit: Supplied

Nova Restaurant and Lounge is set to bring DIFC vibes down to the Marina end of town. Situated in the Address Dubai Marina, Nova showcases fine dining, with a big focus on entertainment. The stylish restaurant, bar and lounge feature art deco characteristics; dramatic black walls are set off by striking pink neon lights, Italian marble tables are finished with gold accents. At the heart of the restaurant is the stage, which will be brought to life by a host of performances, from a line-up of musicians, singers and aerialists. The kitchen is headed up by Executive Chef Dogukan Duguncu and created an elevated Mediterranean menu, which is a theatrical voyage around the Med islands. Signature dishes include Seared Scallops, Roasted Bone Marrow, Lacquered Black Cod, 1.5kg Tomahawk Steak to be shared, Nova’s Cheesecake, Lost in a Maple Bread and much more. Nova’s bar is a must for grape aficionados. The beverage list is an extensive showcase of premium beverages. The terrace overlooks the Dubai Marina skyline and waters. Ladies’ night and brunch will be launching in the upcoming weeks, for those looking for new places to add to their dining list.

Location: Address Dubai Marina, Al Marsa St, Dubai Marina

BELLA LOUNGE

Image Credit: Supplied

Bella Ristorante is known for its great Italian cuisine and mouth-watering beverages. They’ve recently launched the Bella Lounge offering top-notch entertainment including singers, dancers and acrobatics, as well as a DJ. Italian food from Bella will be brought to the table with dishes including; Salmone Marinato, Margherita pizza, Burrata, Calamari E Gamberi and Arancino Al Tartufo to name a view. The Italian way is to enjoy sharing tapas dishes, with a few dishes per person on the menu. Bella Lounge plays host to the Bella Vita brunch, which heavily focuses on entertainment and the sound system and acrobatic. Brunch is between 3pm and 6pm and is priced at Dh295 for the soft package, Dh395 for house beverages and Dh495 for sparkling.

Location: Grand Millennium Business Bay

THE THEATER

Image Credit: Supplied

A new nightlife and dining experience is coming to the city. Directed by the Middle East’s own showman, Lebanese-Armenian musician, composer and pianist, Guy Manoukian, comes The Theater Dubai. A new venue that is home to an entertaining experience with a lineup of dynamic shows as well as fine dining. Each production at The Theater is performed by a lineup of international artists flown in specially for the performance. These include vocalists and aerial dancers flown in from Vegas. The Theater features an international menu with a mix of bold flavours. Begin the evening with a selection of Beluga and Oscietra Caviar, along with a warm selection of Chef’s special Beef Gyoza served with smoked onion purée. Seafood lovers can try the Lobster Linguini –poached lobster cooked in lobster stock, while the meat lovers can indulge in the signature slow-cooked Wagyu Tomahawk with shaved truffle. Guests can also explore the multiple bars across the venue, including a special retro-style speakeasy and more.

Cuisine: International

Location: Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road

Timings: Wednesday to Saturday, 7.30pm to 2am (First seating: 7.30pm, second seating: 10pm)

MYRRA

Image Credit: Supplied

Myrra is the new sister restaurant of OPA and is located at a gorgeous beachfront location. It exudes a Greek and Spanish holiday mood and is a great spot to enjoy a nice lunch or dinner with a view. The restaurant is located on the busy Club Vista Mare strip and serves tasty Greek and Spanish cuisine. The menu is full of fresh fish and shellfish dishes, as well as tasty grills, summery salads, and a variety of sweets. Oysters, grilled calamari, paella, kleftiko, spanakopita, and other dishes, as well as a variety of mixed cocktails and a grape menu, are among the menu's highlights.