Dubai Shopping Festival

DSF is set to end on January 14, which means you're in for over a week of drone shows and fireworks. Witness 800 drones soar hundreds of meters above the ground at The Beach, JBR, and Bluewaters, weaving a captivating narrative with cutting-edge technology. Enjoy fireworks at Al Seef until January 4 at 9pm daily, and then at Bluewater Islands from January 5 to January 14.

Sports: Dubai Marathon 2024, Burj2Burj, Hankook 24H

On 7 January, seasoned runners can choose from a full marathon or a 10km run at Dubai Marathon 2024, offering a run with a view as participants pass landmarks including Madinat Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab. For beginners and families, choose the 4 km fun run, but participants are encouraged to sign up in advance.

The 21 January event, Burj2Burj, is ideal for those looking to tick off a bucket list style runwwhich marks its inaugural edition and welcomes runners to race the 21.1km from Burj Al Arab to Burj Khalifa.

Hankook 24H, the gruelling endurance race and the second largest 24-hour race grid in the world, will see petrolheads gather at Dubai Autodrome from 27-28 January. With a packed bill of international drivers the event will see premium brands including Porsche, Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz compete to take the coveted chequered flag.

Entertainment

Tunes DXB celebrates local and regional talent at key destinations across Dubai including Al Khawaneej Walk, Al Seef, BoxPark, Bluewaters, Dubai Festival City Mall, Last Exit Al Khawaneej and DxBike, located next to Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City and more from 5-14 January.

Cinephiles can rejoice at the Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert Festival held by Dubai Culture for its third edition from 12-21 January at Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve. The 10-day film event will provide a platform for works from regional and local directors, as well as an array of family-friendly activities.

Kids hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite PAW Patrol characters can head to Festival Bay at Dubai Festival CIty Mall for PAW Patrol Fest from 12-28 January for a show inspired by the popular series.

Enjoy a captivating performance from Arabic hitmaker, Majed Al Mohandis who will be performing at Coca-Cola Arena on 12 January with his setlist set to include crowd favourites such as Ana Wayyak, Ensaa and Eateni Waqtan.

Following a sold-out tour across the world, Michael McIntyre, the brilliant British comic is set to have audiences roaring at Coca Cola Arena on 13 January.

K-pop music continues to take over the world with their latest event in Dubai set to bring music lovers together for the night at Coca-Cola Arena for KPOP OVERDOSE. Electrifying performances can be expected from a trio of superstars - Chanyeol, Xiumin and Chen on 14 January.

Ed Sheeran, the English singer, songwriter is gearing up to make his return to Dubai for two nights at The Sevens Stadium as part of his ‘+ - = ÷ x’ Mathematics Tour. With the second night of his show sold out already, fans can still purchase tickets for his performance on 19 January.

Take a nostalgic trip back to the 90s with Saudi Arabian icon, Khalid Abdelrahman on 19 January for an electrifying night of Arabic classics including Ahat, Sarihini and Tedhkar at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Italian composer Ludovico Einaudi is set to blow audiences away with performances at Dubai Opera from 19-21 January. With the legendary pianist selling out the venue four times, fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Head to Bla Bla Dubai to enjoy live performances from pop rock group, OneRepublic, on 25 January as part of their Artificial Paradise world tour. Fans can expect top songs including Counting Stars, Apologise and I Lived as part of the set.

Enjoy the cooler climes in January and head to Expo City for Break The Block, a union of incredible musicians including a DJ set by Nightmares On Wax, Shadi Megallaa and more on 26 January.

Culture and books

The Quoz Arts Fest will make its return delighting creative enthusiasts at Alserkal Avenue from 27-28 January marking its 11th edition. Packed with curated workshops, exhibitions and live musical performances - Quoz Arts Fest has all ages covered with an array of activities targeted at children, as well as four-legged friends with the event billed as dog-friendly.