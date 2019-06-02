Image Credit: Supplied

Nothing says summer like jumping into a cool, refreshing pool.

If you’re looking for a place to cool down under the sun and swim your way through hot summer, check out these deals.

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa Dubai

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

It’s time to kick back, relax and make the most of the summer with a pool day at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa. Enjoy the sunshine and dive into one of the hotels' temperature controlled swimming pools. Entry costs Dh150 every day of the week, and the whole Dh150 is redeemable on food and drinks, and is valid until 6pm. Parents looking to keep the children entertained all day long have a whole host of facilities for them to have fun with, such as crazy golf, playground and more.

Location: Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, JBR

Pool and beach opening Hours: 8am to 8 pm

Price: Adult for Dh150 every day of the week and you will get Dh150 to spend on food and beverage, Children (4-12 years old) for Dh75 every day of the week, children below 4 years old can access free of charge.

Date: Valid until the end of September

Address Dubai Marina

Image Credit: Supplied

Located on the fourth floor of Address Dubai Marina, Shades is a stylish rooftop venue complete with large infinity pool and children’s pool, lounge, outdoor seating and chill-out cabanas. Enjoy full day access to the pool from Sunday to Thursday for Dh200 per person, including Dh100 as credit to spend on food and beverages, and Dh250 per person including Dh150 as credit to spend on food and beverages on Fridays and Saturdays. During the month of June, receive a special 25 per cent discount on weekday pool access. Beat the mid-week blues for Dh150 with Dh75 to spend on food and beverages until June 30.

Location: Level four, Shades at Address Dubai Marina

Pool opening hours: Daily from 7am to 8pm

Price: June Special Offer: Sunday to Thursday for Dh150 with Dh75 to spend on food and beverages.

And regular summer offer: Sunday to Thursday for Dh200 per person including Dh100 as credit to spend on F&B at Shades; Friday and Saturday for Dh250 per person including Dh150 as credit to spend on F&B at Shades; Loungers are not reserved and are issued on first come, first served basis.

Date: Valid until September

Azure Beach

Dubai residents and visitors can enjoy their summer at Azure Beach at Rixos Premium, Dubai JBR. Dubai people can make the most of the summers by soaking up the sun, getting sand between their toes, or simply laying back by the pool at Azure Beach for Dh100 on weekdays and Dh200 on weekends, a 50 per cent saving on the regular weekend price. The Friday and Saturday entry fee also includes a Dh100 voucher redeemable on Food and Beverage. Additionally, Azure Beach’s regular promotions remain intact, including the Sunset Tribe weekday offer on 2-for-1 house beverages from 6pm to 9pm. The Pink Sunset Tribe where the first 20 ladies to arrive to the lounge will receive free plus three complimentary house beverages and 20 per cent off on bar bites for all ladies on Mondays and Tuesdays 6pm to 9pm. A ‘Ladies Pool Day’ with complimentary access to the first 100 ladies every Mondays and Tuesdays.

Location: Rixos Premium, JBR

Pool and beach opening hours: 10am - 7pm

Price: Weekdays for Dh100 and Weekends for Dh200 with Dh100 redeemable on food and beverage

Date: Valid until September

Summersalt

The view from the Summersalt pool Image Credit: Supplied

The beach club at Jumeirah Al Naseem has launched new day pass offers to make enjoying the sun that much easier including a special ladies day every Monday, a weekend brunch showcasing the new pop-up concept Umi Shio and a VIP day pass for those looking for a more lavish experience. The price of the package is inclusive of water, pool and beach access, sun beds, shower amenities and 25 per cent off food and beverages. Every Monday, Ladies can gather their friends and have a girls’ day at the club enjoying the facilities. All ladies will receive a complimentary welcome beverage on arrival and 25 per cent off additional food and beverages. On Fridays, the brunch at the Japanese-South American pop up Umi Shio gives guests access to the pool and the beach, as well as unlimited delicacies and signature drinks; all enjoyed whilst resident DJs play funky tunes. Couples can enjoy a special day in the sun with the couples’ package. Prices are inclusive of water, pool and beach access, sun beds, shower amenities and 25 per cent off food and beverages. For those looking for a more lavish experience, VIP packages for two are available at the beach club. The VIP package includes crisp house rose grape, a selection of fresh fruits, and either a set menu lunch or dinner at Umi Shio.

Location: Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah Beach Road

Pool and beach opening hours: 9am to 10.45pm

Prices:

Ladies day: Dh100 per lady on Monday only

Regular Pool and beach pass: Dh200 during the week and Dh375 on the weekend per person

Couples offer: Dh350 on weekdays and Dh550 over the weekend

VIP package: Dh895 during the week and Dh1,095 over the weekend

Brunch package: Dh695 per person or use the ISME app for two-for-one brunch on Fridays and Saturdays

Date: Valid until September

Towers Rotana

Towers Rotana at sunset Image Credit: Supplied

Check out this great summer deal at Towers Rotana. You can access their pool as well as their fitness club for Dh50 per day or just Dh250 per month. That's how much it costs to spend a day at some of Dubai's pools. Take a dip and enjoy a calm and quiet pool day, right in the centre of the city.

Location: Towers Rotana, Shaikh Zayed Road

Pool opening hours: Daily from 6am to 11pm

Price: Dh50 per person for one day and Dh250 per person, for pool access for a whole month

Date: Ongoing

Barasti

Free entry for ladies at Barasti in Dubai on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday Image Credit: Barasti Facebook

Looking for a free pool day, where you don't have to pay anything to enter? The super chill beach club in Dubai Marina offers everyone complimentary pool and beach access every day of the week. Ladies can enjoy a special deal on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday each week, where they can benefit from 50 per cent off food and watersports at the venue.

Location: Al Sufouh, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

Pool and beach opening hours: Daily from 10am to 10pm, Sunday to Tuesday are ladies day

Price: Free entry

Date: Ongoing

Villamore

The Mediterranean style beach-front restaurant in Kempinski Emerald Palace, has launched ‘Rosémore’ - an unmissable midweek Ladies Day offer. At ‘Rosémore’ ladies are invited to experience the royal treatment, with access to the lagoon-like pool and white sandy beach overlooking Dubai’s skyline. Ladies can enjoy into an endless array of Mediterranean antipasti and sip on unlimited pale Provençal pink grape until sun set. Those who are looking for a little extra, there is an upgrade available, which includes 60-minute spa treatment from Cinq Mondes Spa. Choose from treatments such as Deep-Relaxing Balinese Massage and Relaxing North African Massage, which are available as an add-on to Rosémore. This treatment must be booked at least 24 hours in advance to guarantee availability and is available from 10am Sunday to Thursday.

Ladies looking to extend their day of laid-back luxury can opt to move upstairs to the Rooftop at Villamore from 5pm onwards for an apperativo.

Location: Kempinski Emerald Palace, Palm Jumeirah

Pool and beach offer timing: 12pm to 4pm

Price: Dh195 for unlimited antipasti and rose grape and beach and pool access.

Date: Ongoing

Address Dubai Mall

Image Credit: Supplied

Sip and Dip at Cabana in Address Dubai Mall. Enjoy an invigorating swim in one of the largest lap pools in Downtown Dubai followed by gourmet cuisine and beverages at the poolside Cabana restaurant.

Location: Address Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai

Pool opening hours: Daily from 7am to 8pm

Price: Sunday to Thursday from Dh200 per person for pool access including Dh100 credit for dining at Cabana; Friday and Saturday from Dh250 per person for pool access including Dh150 credit for dining at Cabana.

Date: Valid until September

The Penthouse

If you are into the more Instagrammable pool destinations, then head to the rooftop lounge at Five Palm Jumeirah for a pool day. Try out their famous over ground glass pool and enjoy views of the city from the top floor of the hotel. Your day pass gives you Dh100 to spend on food and beverage.

Location: Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah

Pool opening hours: Daily from 11am to 7pm

Price: Dh200 per person with Dh100 to spend on F&B

Date: Ongoing

Palace Downtown

Image Credit: Supplied

Spend the day lounging by the pool at Palace Downtown with the Burj Khalifa as your backdrop and enjoy a refreshing lunch at Ewaan including soft beverages.

Location: Palace Downtown, Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard

Pool and beach opening hours: 7am to 8pm

Price: Dh200 per person, Daily from 1 June 2019