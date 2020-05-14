Dubai Tourism issued a list of rules that all beach goers have to adhere by

Dubai: Private hotel beaches in Dubai are now open within the directives of Dubai Tourism. At this point in time, pools, spas, saunas, gyms, fitness and kids clubs are still closed.

If you’ve missed being in the water, you now have the chance to access private beaches in Dubai by staying as a guest at a hotel, however there are almost a dozen rules you have to follow if you want to go to the beach.

Note that in adition to the rules below, all hotels and resorts should be following physical distancing standards by ensuring that guests are standing at least 2 metres away from each other throughout all areas of the property, not just the beach.

Hand sanitiser dispensers should be placed throughout the resort at guest and colleague entrances as well as high-contact areas such as driveways, reception areas, hotel lobby, restaurant entrances, meeting and convention spaces, elevator landings, pools and salons.

Only leave your home if you are showing no symptoms of COVID-19. Do not endanger the health of others.

1. You can only access the beach if you are a hotel guest

In a way to limit the amount of people using beaches, UAE residents have to be staying at the hotel in order to gain access to the beach. The hotel cannot sell beach-access tickets to anyone, who isn’t an in-house guest.

2. Your temperature will be checked

All the guests trying to access the hotel beach will be checked by staff to see if they have a temperature or any other COVID-19 symptoms. If you do have symptoms, you will be taken to an isolation zone at the hotel.

3. You have to wear a mask

All guests on the beach have to wear a mask, including children. Hotel staff should also be wearing masks.

4. You must bring your own towel

Everyone on the beach has to bring their own towels from home and cannot use hotel towels.

5. Groups cannot be more than 10 people

Families and friends gathering at the beach must not exceed 10 people.

6. Everyone on the beach has to practice social distancing

That means individuals should be at least 2 meters apart and groups should be at least 4 meters apart, even when you are in the water.

7. Guests cannot use showers

Using the shower facilities at the hotels including outdoor showers and changing room showers is not allowed.

8. Use contactless payment