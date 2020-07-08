A weekend away could be exactly what you need

edbb560a-795c-4eb9-8e92-d371dc1651ed Image Credit: Supplied

This is the best time to go on a staycation in the UAE. All hotels and resorts listed here should be following physical distancing standards by ensuring that guests are standing at least 2 metres away from each other throughout all areas of the property.

*Please note that these rates are subject to change, so contact hotel directly

Here are some hotel deals that you can get all across the UAE.

Dubai

Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Image Credit: Facebook.com/Jumeirah

To welcome guests back and help them make the most of their stay, Jumeirah Beach Hotel has introduced an ‘Ultimate Staycation’, which includes early check-in at noon and late check-out at 4pm. The offer also includes a daily complimentary breakfast and 15 per cent discount on beverages. Guests have the choice to avail up to 40 per cent discount on regular pricing or opt for a 30 per cent discount on a stay including lunch or dinner at signature restaurants within Jumeirah Hotels, including Rockfish, KAYTO and the new French Riviera Pop-up.

Prices start from as low as Dh540+ per night when booking three-nights on the ‘Ultimate Staycation’ getaway, since the third night is offered for free with their ‘3 for 2’ offer.

Anantara The Palm Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied

Anantara The Palm Dubai has launched an UAE Residents Staycation Special. Located on the Palm Jumeirah the deal gives you access to the resort’s private 400 metre beach and on-site restaurants including Mekong, The Lotus Lounge and Revo Café. This summer, UAE residents can enjoy a premier lagoon view room for Dh585 a night. For direct beach access you can choose one pf the Beach Pool Villas or for the ultimate island living.

Cost: Starting from Dh585 per night for two

Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Sofitel The Palm Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

With views of Palm Jumeriah and Dubai Marina Skyline as your backdrop and take advantage of the exclusive summer offer, which starts from Dh450 including a 1-night stay in a Luxury Sea View Room with Breakfast, 30 per cent discount on food and beverage orders including in room dining, and late check-out up to 3pm. Or you can benefit from an all-inclusive beverage staycation at Dh995 for 2 guests includes a 1-night stay in a Luxury Sea View Room with breakfast, all-inclusive beverages and 30 per cent discount on food and beverages.

Cost: Starting from Dh450 with breakfast and Dh995 all inclusive

Sofitel Downtown

Located in the heart of Downtown Dubai, connected to The Dubai Mall and 10 minutes away from City Walk, Sofitel Dubai Downtown is a place that blends urban sophistication with refined luxury, features air-conditioned rooms and free private parking. Residents can now enjoy unbeatable rates, if they sign up to the Accor Live Limitless members offer, which offers them a 50 per cent discount, with prices starting from Dh299.50 per night in a Luxury Room.

Cost: Starting from D299.50 for Accor members

Five Jumeirah Village

Self-isolation with a view Image Credit:

Check into a luxury room from Dh400 per night and enjoy your choice of food and drinks with our fully redeemable offer! Soul Street, One For The Road or In-Room Dining – you choose. If you wanted a two-bedroom sky villa with a private pool, this will start at Dh2,700 without any F&B offers.

Cost: Starting from Dh400 per night

Five Palm Jumeirah

The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah Image Credit: Supplied

Luxury rooms are available for Dh500 per night, fully redeemable against F&B Gourmet Chinese at Maiden Shanghai, authentic Italian at Cinque, The Penthouse, Praia, Beach by FIVE, The Delisserie or In-Room Dining – you choose.

Cost: Starting from Dh500 per night

Cost: Starting from Dh585 per night for two

Address Downtown Dubai

Image Credit:

The Address Downtown Dubai is offering a Family Room Staycation offer, where families can book a room and get the second one at 50 per cent off. They are guaranteed to be interconnecting rooms. This offer accommodates up to 3 adults and 2 children and is valid from June 1 until September 30.

Cost: Starting from Dh773 per night including breakfast/iftar and Dh100 gift card per person.

Atlantis the Palm

Image Credit:

Atlantis, The Palm just got cooler. The Royal Pool is open and ready to welcome guests for a refreshing dip when they stay. Our staycation offer starts at Dh549 on weekdays and Dh649 on weekends and includes breakfast, daily entry into The Lost Chambers Aquarium and Dh200 credit to spend in-resort. (excluding retail).

Cost: Dh549 for two including breakfast

Palazzo Versace Dubai

Image Credit:

Palazzo Versace Dubai has recently launched its own e-gift platform, where buyers can choose to ‘gift an experience’ whether as a treat for themselves or as a gesture to a loved one. To launch the platform, Palazzo Versace Dubai has run an introductory offer where guests can purchase a stay at a discounted rate of Dh499, which is a pretty amazing deal for usually quite an expensive hotel. The offer does not include F&B.

Cost: Starting from Dh499 per night

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

Image Credit:

Take your family for a quick break at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates and enjoy the following benefits; Dh899 inclusive of breakfast for 2 adults and 2 children. If you have more kids, you can book the second room at 50 per cent off or enjoy two complimentary tickets to Ski Dubai Snow Park or a dining credit of Dh200 at their restaurants. Additionally you get 20 per cent saving on the restaurants, early check-in of 10am and a late check out at 4pm.

Cost: Starting from Dh899 per night

Jumeirah Al Naseem

Image Credit:

The hotel has made a special offer available so that guests can take advantage of a range of special experiences. Its current package includes savings of up to 40 per cent when booking a staycation at the hotel, starting from Dh750 per night, including complimentary breakfast, 15 per cent off beverages and includes unlimited access to Wild Wadi Waterpark (once it re-opens) as well as complimentary access to non-motorized water sports (from 10am to 12 noon, subject to availability)

Cost: Starting from Dh1,080 per night

Caesars Palace Bluewaters

With two staycation offerings this summer, guests can live the fine life and choose from the Stay #LikeACaesar package or the UAE residents offer. Starting from Dh756 per room per night, the Stay #LikeACaesar package comprises a 20 per cent discount on room rates with complimentary breakfast and 20 per cent discount off all F&B across Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai.

UAE Residents can also get their hands on a staycation offer starting from Dh614 per room per night which includes 35 per cent off room rates, as well as complimentary breakfast and dinner for two.

Cost: Starting from Dh614 per night

Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

Image Credit:

Take a day trip to the beach, move your office out for the day for a change of scenery or make a weekend of it with a good old-fashioned Staycation. Book to avail different dining options (free breakfast, half board or full board) starting from Dh399 for up to 2 adults and 2 kids below 12 years as well as 25 per cent discount on beverages and other spend during your stay.

Cost: Starting from Dh399 per night

Meydan Hotel

To celebrate the reopening, Meydan Hotels and Hospitality have launched a staycation deal, with savings up to 30 per cent, redeemable F&B credits and more. Guests can avail a stay at the hotel starting from Dh399. Expect scenic views, a variety of cuisines to choose from and top-notch service throughout. Diners can savour generous F&B benefits, where Dh200 will be redeemable towards F&B with a stay, includes complimentary breakfast alongside a flexible refund policy to ensure your safety is certain. As part of this commitment, the hotel has received the prestigious Bureau Veritas’ Safeguard label – to ensure high hygiene standards throughout the hotel and resort. All staff have undergone professional infection control training equivalent to a hospital grade process.

Cost: Starting from Dh399 per night

Ajman

Radisson Blu

Image Credit:

The Radisson Blu in Ajman is offering a great stay package which includes breakfast in Larder Restaurant. The deal also gives guests access to the pool and gym, free internet and rewards points.

Cost: Starting from Dh356 per night

Ajman Saray, a Luxury Collection Resort

Image Credit:

Boasting a location near the Ajman Museum, the Ajman Saray resort is located at a quiet beachfront area. At the moment, their packages involve a one-night stay in their Deluxe Sea View Room for Dh546 a night.

Cost: Starting from Dh546 a night

Ras Al Khaimah

Cove Rotana

Image Credit:

This is one of the favourites in RAK. A quiet and lovely hotel, also offering private pools for those who want them. A night stay there in a classic room will set you back Dh408, while the private villa costs Dh1,242 including breakfast.

Cost: Starting from Dh405 per night

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

Image Credit:

Spend the day at this massive resort for a steal. The night at this hotel will cost you Dh399 per room. If you want to add breakfast to this staycation it will set you back Dh479 per night per room. Stay in a spacious room and enjoy watching TV on the 42-inch screen and take in the view from your private balcony.

Cost: Starting at Dh399 per night

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

Image Credit: Supplied

This beautiful hotel is usually a treat and a splurge, but at the moment you can enjoy a night stay excluding breakfast for Dh945.

Cost: Dh945 per night

Fujairah

Pools and beaches in Fujairah are accessible to guests from May 7 onwards

Le Meridien Al Aqah

The family friendly hotel on the coast of Fujairah is offering a cool family deal that you can take advantage of right now. Book your stay at Le Meridien Al Aqah and enjoy unlimited family fun with rates starting from Dh498 per room on double occupancy. The deal includes complimentary breakfast and an additional 20 per cent off on F&B, Spa or any activities in the hotel.

Cost: Starting from Dh498 per night

Fairmont Fujairah

Starting from Dh999 for 2 guests per night, including all taxes and fees, you can enjoy a staycation including breakfast set menu at Canvas restaurant, lunch set menu at Canvas restaurant or Dh100 dining credit per adult for a la carte consumption at the Lava Beach Club, or at IAMMAI adults-only pool lounge. This staycation deal also includes a dinner set menu at Canvas restaurant or Dh100 dining credit per adult for a la carte consumption at the Lava Beach Club, or at IAMMAI adults-only pool lounge, or at Copper Lobster (prior reservations are required only at Copper Lobster). Unlimited service of select soft- and house beverages is available throughout the day from 11am to 10pm at Canvas, Iammai poolside lounge and Lava Beach Club pool (both poolside areas have a designated section, where guests can pick up beverages.

Cost: Starting from Dh999 per night

InterContinental Fujairah Resort

Image Credit:

InterContinental Fujairah Resort welcomes UAE resident staycationers with a limitless Summer’ guest experience. This special deal is an all-inclusive guest experience, which includes a room with a view of the Indian Ocean and a balcony as well as breakfast, lunch and dinner on an à la carte basis at NAMA Global Dining, along with unlimited soft and house beverages.

Cost: Starting from Dh695 per night

Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa

Image Credit:

The East Coast hotel located just by the Hajjar Mountains have recently redesigned and renovated their Deluxe, Premium Rooms and Suites, just in time for the beaches opening up in Fujairah. Rotana’s staycation offer involves a minimum stay of two nights and you can then benefit from 50 per cent off on room rates. This offer is until October 4, 2020

Cost: Dh495 per night if you stay for a minimum of 2 nights or Dh750 including breakfast per night

Sharjah

At this point in time pools and beaches in Sharjah are not accessible to guests.

Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort

Image Credit:

Stay at this five star resort for a steal. A night in their Deluxe room is priced at Dh275. A great way to enjoy a luxury social isolation for less. If you want to add an open buffet breakfast to the package, you’ll be charged Dh325 per night.

Cost: Starting from Dh212 per night

The Chedi Al Bait

Image Credit:

The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, has been named one of the most remarkable new hotels in the world. And they have introduced their home away from home package, which includes a three-course breakfast served in the room, three-course set lunch and dinner menus, three pieces of laundry (excluding dry cleaning), a minibar stocked with fresh juices, complimentary Wi-Fi access in the suite, sweet-of-the-day and mineral water.

Cost: Starting from Dh900 per night

Abu Dhabi

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche

Image Credit:

Facing Lulu Island and the Arabian Gulf, this hotel not only has fabulous views but also fabulous deals. With Accor’s Lifestyle Loyalty Program Accor Live Limitless, guests can enjoy a 50 per cent discount on all stays. Additionally, guests booking a Club Room or above can enjoy breakfast, afternoon tea and aperitifs at Parmigiana restaurant. To redeem the offer, guests must sign up to Accor Live Limitless, which can be done within minutes here.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Image Credit:

Situated at the gateway to Abu Dhabi is Fairmont Bab Al Bahr - a beachfront five-star hotel in the capital with unrivalled views of a the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. People of the UAE looking for the ultimate staycation can enjoy 50 per cent off when signing up for the Accor Live Limitless programme for free. Which means rooms will start from Dh330 per night include breakfast and a 20 per cent discount on all food and beverage outlets across the property.

Cost: Starting from Dh330 per night including breakfast

Jumeirah Etihad Towers

Jumeirah Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied picture

The Ultimate Staycation offer provides guests with up to 40 per cent off the best available rate (with prices starting from just Dh420), plus complimentary breakfast in the hotel or delivered in the privacy of their own room. It doesn’t stop there – guests will also be able to enjoy 20 per cent off food and beverage throughout their stay, plus guaranteed early check-in and late check-out to ensure they make the most out of their stay.

The Ultimate Staycation with Half-Board option is also available to guests, where they’ll be able to make the most of 30 per cent off the best available rate and enjoy a complimentary lunch or dinner included within their package. Prices start from Dh540.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

Image Credit:

Dusit Thani in Abu Dhabi has generally always been an affordable five star hotel. You can currently book an overnight stay there for Dh329 a night. An extra Dh77 at Dh406 per night will get you breakfast for two.

Cost: Starting from Dh307 per night

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi

Enjoy 30 per cent off on food and beverage, a complimentary room upgrade to the next room category and late check-out until 4pm when you book your staycation at Anantara. Additionally UAE & GCC residents can take advantage of an exclusive 30 per cent discount when booking luxury rooms and suites. The hotel has increased their offering on their room dine-in menu for those looking to self-isolate in their hotel rooms.

Cost: Starting from Dh450 per night

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi Al Maryah Island

Image Credit:

This beautiful five star hotel currently has pretty low rates at the moment. You can take advantage of their staycation offer, which gives you 20 per cent off room rates if your stay is longer than one night. In this case the standard room will cost you Dh476 per night. If you choose to just stay one night, rates will start at Dh575 per night. Which is pretty great for the Four Seasons.