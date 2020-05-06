1 of 10
Drive-in cinema is set up during the COVID-19 outbreak at the Vilnius International Airport, Lithuania.
A visitor walks on a parking lot in front of a screen in the drive-in cinema of the Technik Museum Speyer in Sperenberg, Germany. To fight the coronavirus pandemic, Germany ordered social distancing, mandatory face masks when shopping and in public transport.
Pedestrians watch movies screened by independent cinema "La Clef" in Paris, on the 46th day of a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Visitors sit in a Trabant to watch the film Go Trabi Go, in Dresden, Germany.
People sit in their cars watching a movie in a drive-in cinema at the Milad Tower parking space, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Tehran, Iran.
People sitting in their cars watch a movie at the Autokino drive-in cinema on an airfield of the airport in Vilnius. Hundreds of movie fans flocked to Lithuania's main international airport to a drive-in cinema created in the shadow of planes grounded by the pandemic. Organisers of the Vilnius International Film Festival (Vilnius IFF) teamed up with the city's airport to create the Aerocinema drive-in.
People watch the film Man Without a Star by King Vidor as it is projected in the wall of an apartments building by members of the Association Home Cinema, who support La Clef historic cinema, during a lockdown imposed to slow down the spread of the COVID-19, in Paris, France.
A film is screened on the ruin of the Phoenix West steel mill in Dortmund, Germany.
An aerial view of the drive-in in Marl, Germany.
Hundreds of people watch a trailer at a drive-in cinema in Essen, Germany.
