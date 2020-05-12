Watersports and ski diving also back on provided groups are of less than five people

Picture for illustrative purposes: A Dubai beach Image Credit: Wasim Mohamed/Gulf News reader

Dubai: Private hotel beaches in Dubai were reopened on Tuesday upon the directives of Dubai Tourism.

Within the directives hotel beaches can reopen but pool, spa, sauna, gym, fitness and kids clubs will remain closed.

All outdoor tourism and sports activities are limited to five people or less, within which boat and bike rentals are permitted along with jet skiing and sky dive activities.

Outdoor parties and events are still off as are all indoor activities.

Groups of over five people for any sports or tourism activity are not allowed.