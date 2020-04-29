Visitors are permitted to stay at the destinations for maximum 3 hours

Dubai: Meraas has recommenced their commercial operations for visitors across its destinations as of Tuesday April 28, 2020.

You can now visit Boxpark, Al Seef, Bluewaters, City Walk, Kite Beach, La Mer, The Beach, The Outlet Village and all Last Exit destinations excluding Al Qudra.

During the first reopening phase, Meraas destinations will operate during revised hours of 12pm to 10pm and visitors can only be at a destination for a maximum of three hours.

Safety measures

Their retail, food and beverage business partners and tenants will reopen their outlets in accordance with the new legal and regulatory frameworks laid out by the UAE’s authorities.

In a statement sent to Gulf News, Meraas outlined their safety measures. “Many necessary and rigorous social distancing, safety checks, health and safety measures, and sterilisation processes have been implemented across our destinations to safeguard public health and to ensure our public spaces are hygienic, safe and clean, and which conform to the stringent regulations laid out by the relevant government authorities, as we continue to uphold the UAE’s efforts to mitigate and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”

In addition to the usual rules of face masks, gloves and physical distancing, the venues have also implemented a 'Red Tag system'. This means that if there is a red tag stuck on the outside of any store door, it means that the maximum number of people are already in the store, so you cannot enter and will have to wait outside.

Here is the full list of safety instructions for visiting Meraas destinations:

• All visitors’ temperature will be checked

• Elderly over 60 are not permitted to visit the destination

• Children aged from 3-12 are not permitted to visit the destination

• Everyone has to wear face masks at all times

• Wearing gloves and using sanitiser before entry and exit is a must.

• Everyone has to ensure a physical distancing of 2 metres at all times

• Maximum visit time is 3 hours

• Smart payments are recommended

• All entertainment and attractions are closed

• Valet parking is closed

• Changing rooms are closed